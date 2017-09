Jake the Peg

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm

Posts: 26437



robin4ever wrote: Jake, please remind us of your thoughts on Danny Mcguire,based on his total domination of the Ginger one,in last nights game ???

He's a fanny. It will be hilarious watching him run around flapping his arms and spitting his dummy out for rovers next year.



Remind me which of him and kelly have a challenge cup winners medal this year and are on the MOS shortlist? He's a fanny. It will be hilarious watching him run around flapping his arms and spitting his dummy out for rovers next year.Remind me which of him and kelly have a challenge cup winners medal this year and are on the MOS shortlist? moxi1

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm

Posts: 3545

Jake the Peg wrote: He's a fanny. It will be hilarious watching him run around flapping his arms and spitting his dummy out for rovers next year.



Remind me which of him and kelly have a challenge cup winners medal this year and are on the MOS shortlist?



I'm sure he'll cope having won 7 SL titles and 2 challenge cups. I'm sure he'll cope having won 7 SL titles and 2 challenge cups. craig hkr Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm

Posts: 954

Jake the Peg wrote: He's a fanny. It will be hilarious watching him run around flapping his arms and spitting his dummy out for rovers next year.



Remind me which of him and kelly have a challenge cup winners medal this year and are on the MOS shortlist?



Of the 3 MOS candidates 2 stood up when it mattered 1 in particular won his team a game they maybe shouldn't have? The other was Kelly who along with Taylor went awol . Even you Jake can't compare Mcguire and Kelly with a straight face? Still waiting for your explanation over all these crap players Leeds are dumping on us? Of the 3 MOS candidates 2 stood up when it mattered 1 in particular won his team a game they maybe shouldn't have? The other was Kelly who along with Taylor went awol . Even you Jake can't compare Mcguire and Kelly with a straight face? Still waiting for your explanation over all these crap players Leeds are dumping on us? fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm

Posts: 5806

Location: east east hull

Jake the Peg wrote: He's a fanny. It will be hilarious watching him run around flapping his arms and spitting his dummy out for rovers next year.



Remind me which of him and kelly have a challenge cup winners medal this year and are on the MOS shortlist?

One will be running out at old Trafford again the other will be in halfway again One will be running out at old Trafford again the other will be in halfway again einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result Burtons Forearm Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm

Posts: 943

Jake the Peg wrote: He's a fanny. It will be hilarious watching him run around flapping his arms and spitting his dummy out for rovers next year.



Remind me which of him and kelly have a challenge cup winners medal this year and are on the MOS shortlist?



9(that's NINE) Grand Final appearances...f#cking 9. He's flapped himself to 7 wins so far and some man of the match awards too I believe and the top try scorer in Superleague history.



Looking forward to see him in a derby next year. Looks a better buy every time I see him play.





9! F#ck he's nearly ran out of fingers. 9(that's NINE) Grand Final appearances...f#cking 9. He's flapped himself to 7 wins so far and some man of the match awards too I believe and the top try scorer in Superleague history.Looking forward to see him in a derby next year. Looks a better buy every time I see him play.9! F#ck he's nearly ran out of fingers. Last edited by Burtons Forearm on Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:16 pm, edited 1 time in total. craig hkr Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm

Posts: 954

fun time frankie wrote: One will be running out at old Trafford again the other will be in halfway again



Danny and Leeds did us a favour by scudding the curly turds out .I have every respect for the likes of Ellis and Chello but the fans would have been unbearable if they'd got to Old Trafford. Goodbye Fonua you made Yeaman seem like a good guy.No argument he was a handful but was the worst for cheating for penalties The chavs Shaul and Connor will replace him as my personal dislikes. The first derby should be a full house and the year without it will reignite what it means after a bit of overkill. Looking forward to see who else we sign in close season? Danny and Leeds did us a favour by scudding the curly turds out .I have every respect for the likes of Ellis and Chello but the fans would have been unbearable if they'd got to Old Trafford. Goodbye Fonua you made Yeaman seem like a good guy.No argument he was a handful but was the worst for cheating for penalties The chavs Shaul and Connor will replace him as my personal dislikes. The first derby should be a full house and the year without it will reignite what it means after a bit of overkill. Looking forward to see who else we sign in close season? hull2524

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm

Posts: 4825

Gotta say looking forward to the derbies once a black and white always a black and white COYH cravenpark1

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm

Posts: 2766

Location: live in gosport wos hull

hull2524 wrote: Gotta say looking forward to the derbies

Yes me to has long has its not to many please not the magic weekend Yes me to has long has its not to many please not the magic weekend JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well Jake the Peg

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm

Posts: 26437

Hilarious seeing you all big up maguire who I'm sure every one of you has hurled plenty of abuse at from the terraces over the years. He'll be marginally better for rovers than campese Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Paddyfc and 96 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 1 ... 7 109 posts • Page 11 of 11 Return to Hull KR Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,641,064 2,233 76,264 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. FT TODAY : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE 44 - 14 SHEFFIELD FT TODAY : 15:00 8s LEIGH 10 - 26 CATALANS TV TOMORROW : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM