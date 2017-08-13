Luke Leaner

Seventies red wrote: Ok, if you want to be pedantic, but you get my drift. Kelly, the good player he is when he wants to be, will never match the record of McGuire, nor will many others for that matter. McGuire's record speaks for itself. First player to score 200 tries in Super, played in several grand finals, picking up the winners medal on 7 of those occasions I believe, world cup challenge winners medal 3 times, umpteen international caps, the Harry Sunderland winner in 2015, the list goes on.

People can say what they like about him, but the fact is he will go down as one of the all time greats and still has plenty to offer in my opinion. He has achieved in rugby league what most players, including Kelly can only dream about.

I've taken the liberty of correcting you above .



No disrespect to anyone on here, but most people only take note of opposition players when they're playing against your team. Of course, some also watch on TV, but as a fan of the Rhinos I've watched McGuire weekly for 17 years or more.



As a youngster he was a superb support player, had electric pace and an eye for the gap. To score so many tries in RL you have to. He played at scrum half and stand off but had little or no organising skills in his youth. He was very much the individual, but what an individual he was. Major knee problems have slowed him down in recent years (along with age) but his rugby brain has improved immensely. So much so that he has become an incredible organiser and (when the wind is blowing in the right direction) a very clever play maker. It's a shame that he has lost his pace. If that was still there he'd be one of the best players in RL.



No disrespect to anyone on here, but most people only take note of opposition players when they're playing against your team. Of course, some also watch on TV, but as a fan of the Rhinos I've watched McGuire weekly for 17 years or more.

As a youngster he was a superb support player, had electric pace and an eye for the gap. To score so many tries in RL you have to. He played at scrum half and stand off but had little or no organising skills in his youth. He was very much the individual, but what an individual he was. Major knee problems have slowed him down in recent years (along with age) but his rugby brain has improved immensely. So much so that he has become an incredible organiser and (when the wind is blowing in the right direction) a very clever play maker. It's a shame that he has lost his pace. If that was still there he'd be one of the best players in RL.

Either way, he's a very shrewd signing for HKR. I think you'll easily get 2 years out of him.



luke leaner is spot on about danny mcguire i think hell do a good job for rovers albert kelly is playing well for hull fc why cant people see the whole picture instead of "if he doesnt play for my team he is not a good player "

craig hkr



Kelly was a good player when with us.looks even better now behind a big pack . Don't think any one is saying he's no good?The bad blood comes from how he behaved and his actions combined with other bad decisions are seen by many as pivotal to the relegation (rightly or wrongly).McGuire iv seen many times and agree with all the superlatives. A real professional,there when it matters and exactly what we need.No point in comparing as one is at end of career the other could go either way but so far so good at his new club

Beverley red



Some of us older ones will remember an old pro with bad knees, supposed to be to old, to slow & well past his best? That Mr Fox turned out to be one of the most astute signings this club ever made (after Rodger) & kick started this club to the best years it has ever had, under his leadership. If Danny is 10% of the quality we have a good addition to the club.

BiltonRobin

Beverley red wrote: Some of us older ones will remember an old pro with bad knees, supposed to be to old, to slow & well past his best? That Mr Fox turned out to be one of the most astute signings this club ever made (after Rodger) & kick started this club to the best years it has ever had, under his leadership. If Danny is 10% of the quality we have a good addition to the club.



Spot on, I also remember a certain Mr Brian Lockwood, who the pundits said was past is best when we signed him.

Spot on, I also remember a certain Mr Brian Lockwood, who the pundits said was past is best when we signed him.

He went on to regain his international slot and picked up the Lance Todd.

The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams

Kill the King 1978

craig hkr

How did he play tonight?

fun time frankie



craig hkr wrote: How did he play tonight?

I thought he bossed the game keep him fit he will be a great signing

hull2524

in fairness hes playing well, once a black and white always a black and white COYH

craig hkr



Himself Burrow and Ellis have all been great players.The Leeds pair have one more dance for the Rhinos. If it chucks it down I wouldn't be surprised to see them win again

robin4ever

Jake, please remind us of your thoughts on Danny Mcguire,based on his total domination of the Ginger one,in last nights game ???

