Seventies red wrote:
Ok, if you want to be pedantic, but you get my drift. Kelly, the good player he is when he wants to be, will never match the record of McGuire, nor will many others for that matter. McGuire's record speaks for itself. First player to score 200 tries in Super, played in several grand finals, picking up the winners medal on 7 of those occasions I believe, world cup challenge winners medal 3 times, umpteen international caps, the Harry Sunderland winner in 2015, the list goes on.
People can say what they like about him, but the fact is he will go down as one of the all time greats and still has plenty to offer in my opinion. He has achieved in rugby league what most players, including Kelly can only dream about.
I've taken the liberty of correcting you above .
No disrespect to anyone on here, but most people only take note of opposition players when they're playing against your team. Of course, some also watch on TV, but as a fan of the Rhinos I've watched McGuire weekly for 17 years or more.
As a youngster he was a superb support player, had electric pace and an eye for the gap. To score so many tries in RL you have to. He played at scrum half and stand off but had little or no organising skills in his youth. He was very much the individual, but what an individual he was. Major knee problems have slowed him down in recent years (along with age) but his rugby brain has improved immensely. So much so that he has become an incredible organiser and (when the wind is blowing in the right direction) a very clever play maker. It's a shame that he has lost his pace. If that was still there he'd be one of the best players in RL.
Either way, he's a very shrewd signing for HKR. I think you'll easily get 2 years out of him.