It would seem we are in the box seat to sign him for next season.
I assume this is the Peacock connection once again. I'm not sure we're a 34 year old with injury issues fits in with our team building policy ?
He's been a great player, but not one for the future. Leigh have really suffered this season with "older players" getting up for every game.
