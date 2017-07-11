Barthau is out until the 1st or 2nd Round of games in the middle 8's.



Cunningham and Garside scheduled for a return halfway through the 8's.



Spencer to return next week.



Dixon saw a specialist yesterday regarding a 'cracked jaw' sustained against Hull KR.

Club hopeful it's not a long term injury.



Grant, as we know out until next year due to an achilles problem, not the original knee injury he joined us with.



Regards to next years squad, only 2 or 3 new recruits needed.

Unless we happen to get promoted, in which case it would be 5 or 6.