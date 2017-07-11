WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Injury/Squad Update

Board index Kingstone Press Championship London Broncos Injury/Squad Update

 
Post a reply

Injury/Squad Update

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:23 pm
Jossy B User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 2070
Location: North London
Barthau is out until the 1st or 2nd Round of games in the middle 8's.

Cunningham and Garside scheduled for a return halfway through the 8's.

Spencer to return next week.

Dixon saw a specialist yesterday regarding a 'cracked jaw' sustained against Hull KR.
Club hopeful it's not a long term injury.

Grant, as we know out until next year due to an achilles problem, not the original knee injury he joined us with.

Regards to next years squad, only 2 or 3 new recruits needed.
Unless we happen to get promoted, in which case it would be 5 or 6.

Re: Injury/Squad Update

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:48 pm
northernbloke Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 70
Not the best news, we could do with Will on the park for the most challenging games in the 8s same with Cunningham and Garside. Hope KD is ok

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bostwick, brian2, northernbloke and 51 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,599,9342,12076,0894,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
CANBERRA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
SALFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
CATALANS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM