Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 11:44 am
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 396
Hmm an ageing, injury prone stand off - perfect for us

https://www.totalrl.com/danny-mcguire-set-bring-curtain-leeds-career/

Re: Danny McGuire Leaving Leeds

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:09 pm
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 276
Location: Dubai
Don't mock too soon... the guardian reporting he could be on his way here... seriously.

Re: Danny McGuire Leaving Leeds

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:15 pm
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 396
easyWire wrote:
Don't mock too soon... the guardian reporting he could be on his way here... seriously.


I wasn't, it's perfect Tony Smith tactic

Re: Danny McGuire Leaving Leeds

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:19 pm
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 276
Location: Dubai
Imagine a starting 13 that includes Brown and McGuire at half-back...

No? That's because it can't exist, as at least one of them will be in the treatment room.

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Ashton Bears, Builth Wells Wire, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, getdownmonkeyman, Irish Wire, karetaker, lister, mailman, marshman777, Paul2812, Philth, runningman29, Sandwich Wire, ScottyWire, Snaggletooth, Team-Jonbo, The All New Chester Wire, The Speculator, Tiz Lad, Wire in Ashton, Ziggy Stardust and 353 guests

