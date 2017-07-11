Imagine a starting 13 that includes Brown and McGuire at half-back...
No? That's because it can't exist, as at least one of them will be in the treatment room.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Ashton Bears, Bing [Bot], Builth Wells Wire, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, getdownmonkeyman, Irish Wire, karetaker, lister, mailman, marshman777, Paul2812, Philth, runningman29, Sandwich Wire, ScottyWire, Snaggletooth, Team-Jonbo, The All New Chester Wire, The Speculator, Tiz Lad, Wire in Ashton, Ziggy Stardust and 353 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|