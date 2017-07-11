WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - OUTGOING | Danny McGuire to leave Leeds

Re: OUTGOING | Danny McGuire to leave Leeds

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:28 pm
Old Feller




[quote="tad rhino"]great player, privilige to watch him.all these years.
I hope he retires after lifting silverware. don't do what JP did. retire at the top[/quote
I totally agree.
Thanks for all the great memories, Danny.






Re: OUTGOING | Danny McGuire to leave Leeds

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:31 pm
leedsnsouths




I don't think he will play on elsewhere, unless Toronto or Leigh offer him mega wages for a year, in which case you could't blame him, although you'd think if he wanted another season he would still get a game for us

Hopefully he joins the coaching staff as a halfback/ skills coach, he has talked about it in the past and it would hopefully help develop our young spine players

Re: OUTGOING | Danny McGuire to leave Leeds

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:32 pm
suffolk rhinos





thanks for the memories Danny, Leeds legend


Re: OUTGOING | Danny McGuire to leave Leeds

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:35 pm
Frosties.




I can see him and Burrow @ Featherstone next season to be honest. Imagine the achievement of helping them get promoted.

Re: OUTGOING | Danny McGuire to leave Leeds

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:37 pm
TheSnowmonkey




Thank you Danny for your contribution in bringing much success to the club. It has been a great joy to watch you play and you have give us some wonderful memories with your superb rugby skills. Your not just a Leeds legend but a legend of the game as Super Leagues all time top try scorer. Best wishes for the future may it be as fruitful as it was with Leeds.

Re: OUTGOING | Danny McGuire to leave Leeds

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:46 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher






TheSnowmonkey wrote:
Thank you Danny for your contribution in bringing much success to the club. It has been a great joy to watch you play and you have give us some wonderful memories with your superb rugby skills. Your not just a Leeds legend but a legend of the game as Super Leagues all time top try scorer. Best wishes for the future may it be as fruitful as it was with Leeds.


Deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as Jones, Holmes and Schofield for mine.





Re: OUTGOING | Danny McGuire to leave Leeds

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:48 pm
Exeter Rhino






Hopefully this news will spur him and the team on a la Sinfield and Peacock (with other departures/retirements to be announced in due course?).

It goes without saying that he has had a massive impact on the club's success, and he will always be one of my all-time favourite Leeds players. Perhaps more than any other player, it was McGuire bursting on to the scene as a regular in 2004 that signaled our return to winning silverware on a regular basis. At the time no other team had a player of equivalent skill and pace in the middle of the field. The likes of Sam Tomkins would do well to follow McGuire's evolution into a different kind of successful player after his pace deserted him.

Re: OUTGOING | Danny McGuire to leave Leeds

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:59 pm
lionarmour87





cheers Danny best wishes for the future TIME MARCHES ON








Re: OUTGOING | Danny McGuire to leave Leeds

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 1:20 pm
HAILESY




sad to lose danny been such a huge part of the most successful era in the clubs history. good luck and thanks for your service and a true legend who will be remembered and talked about for years to come .

Re: OUTGOING | Danny McGuire to leave Leeds

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 1:44 pm
Sal Paradise






Along with Sinfield the greatest player of the golden generation - the memories are so many from the two tries in the semi against Saints in 2003, the GF winning try in 2004 to that kick at Huddersfield in 2015.

The greatest shame is the injury at Wigan in 2010 when he really was at his peak - Danny was never quite the same player again.

It has been a great pleasure watch someone who has been a credit to himself and the club for his entire career.

