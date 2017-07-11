Hopefully this news will spur him and the team on a la Sinfield and Peacock (with other departures/retirements to be announced in due course?).



It goes without saying that he has had a massive impact on the club's success, and he will always be one of my all-time favourite Leeds players. Perhaps more than any other player, it was McGuire bursting on to the scene as a regular in 2004 that signaled our return to winning silverware on a regular basis. At the time no other team had a player of equivalent skill and pace in the middle of the field. The likes of Sam Tomkins would do well to follow McGuire's evolution into a different kind of successful player after his pace deserted him.