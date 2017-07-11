Wigan Warriors have today named a 19-man squad for the first BIG ONE clash with Warrington Wolves.
Sean O’Loughlin is included in the squad and will make his 400th appearance for the Wigan Club becoming only the 11th player to do so. O’Loughlin will join Bill Francis on 400 games, joint tenth in the list of most appearances for Wigan Rugby League Club.
Liam Farrell is ruled out with a knee injury with Liam Marshall recalled in the only change to the squad that beat Catalans 32-10 in Perpignan last weekend.
The Warriors host Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium on Thursday evening ahead of the Club’s official Golf Day at Shaw Hill Golf Club on Friday 14th with a Warriors Live Roadshow at Market Place in Wigan Town Centre on Saturday 15th.
Wigan then face off against Leeds at the DW Stadium on Friday 21st July with the week culminating in the 2017 Fan Day at Fairhurst Accountants Community Stadium on Saturday 22nd.
Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad
John Bateman, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Callum Field, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael Mcilorum, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Sam Tomkins, Jack Wells, George Williams.
