WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan 19 for the game against Warrington

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Wigan 19 for the game against Warrington

 
Post a reply

Wigan 19 for the game against Warrington

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 11:13 am
Ashton Bears User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 808
Location: Around the three Sisters
Wigan Warriors have today named a 19-man squad for the first BIG ONE clash with Warrington Wolves.
Sean O’Loughlin is included in the squad and will make his 400th appearance for the Wigan Club becoming only the 11th player to do so. O’Loughlin will join Bill Francis on 400 games, joint tenth in the list of most appearances for Wigan Rugby League Club.

Liam Farrell is ruled out with a knee injury with Liam Marshall recalled in the only change to the squad that beat Catalans 32-10 in Perpignan last weekend.

The Warriors host Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium on Thursday evening ahead of the Club’s official Golf Day at Shaw Hill Golf Club on Friday 14th with a Warriors Live Roadshow at Market Place in Wigan Town Centre on Saturday 15th.

Wigan then face off against Leeds at the DW Stadium on Friday 21st July with the week culminating in the 2017 Fan Day at Fairhurst Accountants Community Stadium on Saturday 22nd.

Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad
John Bateman, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Callum Field, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael Mcilorum, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Sam Tomkins, Jack Wells, George Williams.


Read more at http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017- ... aa2G2sk.99

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: critch67, exiled Warrior, Jukesays, JWarriors, PurpleCheeseWarrior, Rogues Gallery, warrior1872 and 177 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,599,8251,91876,0894,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
CANBERRA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
SALFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
CATALANS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM