Rochdale fans expect a victory over us Southern Softies on Sunday. Their reasoning being that we have guaranteed our top four position and therefore we have nothing to play for.

As we know, we are not playing our best at the moment and need to turn things up a notch or two for The Middle 8s. Anyhow, second place which is where we need to be, is still not secure.

Bring it on.

Also remembering that former Fulham players will be attending through the LBSA.