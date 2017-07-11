WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Colton Roche

Colton Roche

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 10:15 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3252
Location: Bradford
Linked with Hull KR

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/ru ... ive-181627

I've been impressed with the guy, albeit he does seem to get a few injuries. But when he's on the field and firing he looks the part.

So not that surprising he'd attract attention from a club who seem to like to sign up lots of our players

Users browsing this forum: bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, domthebull, Fr13daY, HalifaxCougar, Nothus, OFFTHECUFF, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, rugbyreddog, Scarey71 and 172 guests

