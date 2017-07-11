WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jordan Cox

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 10:12 am
We're interested in signing him according to league express. Prop forward at Sheffield. Thoughts?

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 10:14 am
We were actually linked with him before if I recall correctly - before he signed for Sheffield

Looks like it hasn't worked out for him there, so seems like an obvious link up

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 11:16 am
He's a character alright.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 11:25 am
Bit of a bad egg and has a shocking attitude so im
Informed.
Sadly this would be another indication of the mess we are in at the minute
But beggers cant be choosers so the saying goes

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 11:39 am
RagingBull wrote:
Bit of a bad egg and has a shocking attitude so im
Informed.
Sadly this would be another indication of the mess we are in at the minute
But beggers cant be choosers so the saying goes


As long as his captain can keep him on the straight and narrow, he'll be fine. Who's our captain again? Oh....

