2017 Predictions League: Week 22

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 9:57 am
paulwalker71
Here we go with the penultimate week of the regular season. All games on Sunday this week.

Batley Bulldogs vs Bradford Bulls
Featherstone Rovers vs Halifax
Hull KR vs Toulouse
Rochdale Hornets vs London Broncos
Sheffield Eagles vs Oldham Roughyeds
Swinton Lions vs Dewsbury Rams

Bonus: something a bit different this week. Name 3 players for the Bradford Bulls who you think will score a try in our game on Sunday. 5 points for each one that does score, plus a further bonus of 5 points if all three happen to score.

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 9:59 am
paulwalker71
Batley Bulldogs vs Bradford Bulls Batley by 8
Featherstone Rovers vs Halifax Featherstone by 10
Hull KR vs Toulouse Hull KR by 32
Rochdale Hornets vs London Broncos London by 18
Sheffield Eagles vs Oldham Roughyeds Sheffield by 16
Swinton Lions vs Dewsbury Rams Dewsbury by 6

Bonus
James Bentley
Sam Hallas
Ed Chamberlain

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 22

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 10:02 am
HamsterChops
Batley Bulldogs vs Bradford Bulls = Bradford by 2
Featherstone Rovers vs Halifax = Fax by 8
Hull KR vs Toulouse = KR by 10
Rochdale Hornets vs London Broncos = London by 14
Sheffield Eagles vs Oldham Roughyeds = Sheffield by 4
Swinton Lions vs Dewsbury Rams = Dewsbury by 7

Bonus: Ed Chamberlain, Willie Tonga & Cory Aston

