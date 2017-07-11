Here we go with the penultimate week of the regular season. All games on Sunday this week.
Batley Bulldogs vs Bradford Bulls
Featherstone Rovers vs Halifax
Hull KR vs Toulouse
Rochdale Hornets vs London Broncos
Sheffield Eagles vs Oldham Roughyeds
Swinton Lions vs Dewsbury Rams
Bonus: something a bit different this week. Name 3 players for the Bradford Bulls who you think will score a try in our game on Sunday. 5 points for each one that does score, plus a further bonus of 5 points if all three happen to score.
Batley Bulldogs vs Bradford Bulls
Featherstone Rovers vs Halifax
Hull KR vs Toulouse
Rochdale Hornets vs London Broncos
Sheffield Eagles vs Oldham Roughyeds
Swinton Lions vs Dewsbury Rams
Bonus: something a bit different this week. Name 3 players for the Bradford Bulls who you think will score a try in our game on Sunday. 5 points for each one that does score, plus a further bonus of 5 points if all three happen to score.