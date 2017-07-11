Here we go with the penultimate week of the regular season. All games on Sunday this week.



Batley Bulldogs vs Bradford Bulls

Featherstone Rovers vs Halifax

Hull KR vs Toulouse

Rochdale Hornets vs London Broncos

Sheffield Eagles vs Oldham Roughyeds

Swinton Lions vs Dewsbury Rams



Bonus : something a bit different this week. Name 3 players for the Bradford Bulls who you think will score a try in our game on Sunday . 5 points for each one that does score, plus a further bonus of 5 points if all three happen to score.