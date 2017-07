England coach Wayne Bennett has signed Andre Savelio next season on a two-year contract with Brisbane Broncos.Savelio will see out the rest of his contract with Warrington as they battle for their survival in Betfred Super League before linking up with Bennett's men and joining the likes of Sam Burgess and James Graham in the NRL.

