Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 6:30 am
Eton st robin

Joined: Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:29 am
Posts: 1
Anyone know the format for which final position plays who, when and where? I can't find anything on the RFL website. Thanks

Re: Middle 8 format

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 7:50 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26037
Yes

Re: Middle 8 format

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 9:02 am
Chuzz

Joined: Thu Apr 06, 2017 9:07 am
Posts: 12
Rovers will play SL10th, CH2nd, SL12th and CH3 at home. SL9th, SL11th and CH4th away. I haven't seen anything regarding the order/dates of the the fixtures though, sorry.

Re: Middle 8 format

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 10:21 am
barham red
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5010
Chuzz wrote:
Rovers will play SL10th, CH2nd, SL12th and CH3 at home. SL9th, SL11th and CH4th away. I haven't seen anything regarding the order/dates of the the fixtures though, sorry.


Dont think the dates are announced til after the season.

I'd seen those ties though and as it stands that would be ideal for us.

