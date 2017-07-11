WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Addy open to playing in halves after hat-trick v Bulls

Addy open to playing in halves after hat-trick v Bulls

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 1:22 am
Re: Addy open to playing in halves after hat-trick v Bulls

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 5:56 am
Looking likely he will revert to back row with Atkin hopefully here by weeks end

Re: Addy open to playing in halves after hat-trick v Bulls

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 6:57 am
Not a half back for me, had a decent game at the weekend but just adds to our lack of inventiveness and brains in the final 20.

Re: Addy open to playing in halves after hat-trick v Bulls

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 7:39 am
Quinlan soon to be back hopefully too, he will add creativity so no need to play addy in the halves

Re: Addy open to playing in halves after hat-trick v Bulls

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 9:05 am
Is Atkin at the required level? I've heard good things but not seen him play.

Re: Addy open to playing in halves after hat-trick v Bulls

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 10:09 am
Chuzz wrote:
Is Atkin at the required level? I've heard good things but not seen him play.


Atkins, for me, has been outstanding in the Championship and outplayed Rovers half backs. He will go up another level playing behind Rovers pack

Re: Addy open to playing in halves after hat-trick v Bulls

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 10:13 am
What ever happened to the young centre from Bradford who got injured

