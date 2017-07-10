For me Jukesy stays, it will do no good only harm to bring in another Coach at this stage of the season,our next 2 SL games are not very important, I'm not sure about the middle 8s and the structure of fixtures.The question is will Jukesy be here next season?I'm not sure,we have made some poor signings this season ,and unless the quality improves next season the end result will be the same.

My prediction at best the MPG awaits us,then it's hey boys hey,I would show 3 of our imports the door,and hopefully be able to sign a few quality players.