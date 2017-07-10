WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Friday - Last chance saloon?

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Friday - Last chance saloon?

 
Post a reply

Friday - Last chance saloon?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 9:38 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 939
A win and Jukesy takes us through the season. A loss and :SHOOT:


P45 at the ready?
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Re: Friday - Last chance saloon?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:27 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11529
Location: blackpool tower circus
For me Jukesy stays, it will do no good only harm to bring in another Coach at this stage of the season,our next 2 SL games are not very important, I'm not sure about the middle 8s and the structure of fixtures.The question is will Jukesy be here next season?I'm not sure,we have made some poor signings this season ,and unless the quality improves next season the end result will be the same.
My prediction at best the MPG awaits us,then it's hey boys hey,I would show 3 of our imports the door,and hopefully be able to sign a few quality players.

Re: Friday - Last chance saloon?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:32 pm
Genehunt Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 62
Hes got to go , he's been left incharge far to long .. tactically inept

Re: Friday - Last chance saloon?

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 1:00 am
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6008
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Peter Kay wrote:
A win and Jukesy takes us through the season. A loss and :SHOOT:


P45 at the ready?


If you are a GENUINE Leigh Centurions supporter, I will show 'my crevice' in the Turnpike Gallery.....yes, I've looked through 'your posts' NOT once are you pleased when we have won !
Also you were the FIRST to post with the 'early training' thread, shiiiite stirring at it's very best.....you are a FAKE, who couldn't care less if we win or lose. :SUBMISSION:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Budgiezilla, joanne callotte, new times and 48 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,599,65173376,0864,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
CANBERRA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
SALFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
CATALANS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM