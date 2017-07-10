WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - State of Origin decider

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 3:00 pm
marathonman




Does anyone know of any bars / clubs which may be showing it on Wednesday , thanks

Re: State of Origin decider

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 4:19 pm
son of headingley





marathonman wrote:
Does anyone know of any bars / clubs which may be showing it on Wednesday , thanks


The "Dog and Gun" in Cronulla is apparently...


Sorry!!!

Re: State of Origin decider

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 4:47 pm
tenerifeRhino




The box in Headingley usually show it.

Re: State of Origin decider

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 5:52 pm
rhinos21




Shooters in Leeds will have it on.

Re: State of Origin decider

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:38 pm
marathonman




thanks . Won't make it to Cronulla, I was there in 2008 though ! Looks like a choice between The Box, Shooters and someone said O'Neill's too

Re: State of Origin decider

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 8:13 am
Juan Cornetto






marathonman wrote:
thanks . Won't make it to Cronulla, I was there in 2008 though ! Looks like a choice between The Box, Shooters and someone said O'Neill's too


If you hop on a plane at LBA you can watch at our house.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

