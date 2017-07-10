WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - U16s sign-on

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 1:10 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4608
One positive from yesterday was the latest batch of U16s signing on with us. I don't have the full list (hopefully club will release it soon) but from what i remember being announced at HT, Matthew Race and Luke Littlewood have both signed on. Both very highly rated and look great prospects. Reading the Leeds board, a few weren't happy that Leeds didn't sign Littlewood in the scholarship originally.

Expecting a few of the "whats point when we can't keep hold of them" but our best players has been the left hand side of Bentley, Oakes & Ryan. Give me a 19 year old HG player who cares about the club, rather than a journey man who doesnt really care. Last season in a squad of 45 SL wannabes out best player was arguably Ethan Ryan in his debut season.

It will be a long road back to the top and keeping that production line of HG players is how we will get back. No quick fix unfortunately. Give them the off-field stability to progress, then i believe John and his team will give us the players to create a HG team that will take us forward.
Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 1:51 pm
Bullseye User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26864
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
No arguments from me. John B and his team are the best in the business. It's the club's saving grace.

However if it was my lad signing on I'd want assurances he wouldn't be chucked in at the deep end too soon like some have this year.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

