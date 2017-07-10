One positive from yesterday was the latest batch of U16s signing on with us. I don't have the full list (hopefully club will release it soon) but from what i remember being announced at HT, Matthew Race and Luke Littlewood have both signed on. Both very highly rated and look great prospects. Reading the Leeds board, a few weren't happy that Leeds didn't sign Littlewood in the scholarship originally.



Expecting a few of the "whats point when we can't keep hold of them" but our best players has been the left hand side of Bentley, Oakes & Ryan. Give me a 19 year old HG player who cares about the club, rather than a journey man who doesnt really care. Last season in a squad of 45 SL wannabes out best player was arguably Ethan Ryan in his debut season.



It will be a long road back to the top and keeping that production line of HG players is how we will get back. No quick fix unfortunately. Give them the off-field stability to progress, then i believe John and his team will give us the players to create a HG team that will take us forward.