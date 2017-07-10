All seems to make sense. I think k the option if Dan Smith on Loan is a good one, he's on a long contract and has potential and is still young. If we send him somewhere like Leigh for a year who no doubt need forwards, he may well prove to be the player we were told he was when he signed.



Saw Symonds mic'd up in the dugout on Friday, looks like a position in the backroom may be an option, and probably a good one!



It would be nice to have the halves situation sorted, I think Gaskell could end up there long term, it will also be interesting to see if young Farrell develops as we all hope.