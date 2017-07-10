WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - whos out ooc for 2017

Re: whos out ooc for 2017

Mon Jul 10, 2017 8:16 pm
I just hope we find some way to avoid such an horrific injury list next season!

Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:01 pm
Code13 wrote:
I just hope we find some way to avoid such an horrific injury list next season!

Investing in a well experienced conditioner would be my first buy!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Tue Jul 11, 2017 9:05 am
All seems to make sense. I think k the option if Dan Smith on Loan is a good one, he's on a long contract and has potential and is still young. If we send him somewhere like Leigh for a year who no doubt need forwards, he may well prove to be the player we were told he was when he signed.

Saw Symonds mic'd up in the dugout on Friday, looks like a position in the backroom may be an option, and probably a good one!

It would be nice to have the halves situation sorted, I think Gaskell could end up there long term, it will also be interesting to see if young Farrell develops as we all hope.

Tue Jul 11, 2017 11:45 am
Code13 wrote:
I just hope we find some way to avoid such an horrific injury list next season!


yes now that would be better than any new signing !
Tue Jul 11, 2017 11:48 am
seems rapira is off then so we need to be bringing in a prop... dickinson is coming along nicely, masons progress has halted.

good news on taai.

ridyard is still contracted to leigh next season so some work to be done there and it seems ellis may return too., some interesting times and big decisions to be made on the half back front.

i heard a whisper both gaskell and brough are leaving but cant see that :THINK:

at least this season we will have more time to prepare with securing a top 8 spot (says before its happened!)
Tue Jul 11, 2017 11:59 am
if the rumours are true that we are looking at Trent Hodkinson then he would be a direct replacement for Brough, and only losing Brough would free enough cap space to be able to sign him. Brough still seems to be totally on top of his game and is one of the few players who has managed to keep all his attributes way into his 30's, but he will be 35 before next season starts so it could be a good move.

Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:04 pm
yeh if hodkinson was coming then that would signal the end for brough..

a recent piece on hodkinson doesnt sound too positive

http://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/sport/nrl/state-of-origin/state-of-origin-2017-the-slow-end-of-trent-hodkinson-the-unlikely-origin-hero/news-story/d2f82dccfbadf4bdd35a9a7ed2e8b7d5
Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:07 pm
danny mcguire leaving leeds, poss to hull kr.... so maybe ellis back to us if they dont want him
Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:19 pm
brearley84 wrote:
yeh if hodkinson was coming then that would signal the end for brough..

a recent piece on hodkinson doesnt sound too positive

http://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/sport/nrl/state-of-origin/state-of-origin-2017-the-slow-end-of-trent-hodkinson-the-unlikely-origin-hero/news-story/d2f82dccfbadf4bdd35a9a7ed2e8b7d5


Any chance of telling us what this says as you be linked to a subscription only story. .
