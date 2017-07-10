WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - whos out ooc for 2017

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 12:41 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12981
Location: Huddersfield
with the top 8 almost sealed it would be a good time to start planning for 2018.

who is ooc this time for us..its

Rapira
Ormsby
Rankin
Ridyard


Rapira. not sure on him, he will be taking up a hefty bit of the cap, i like him but will we give him another deal??

ormsby, cant get near the team.. release.

rankin & ridyard??????? would you keep them... gaskell can partner brough but i think rankin has been brought in to do that.. ridyard?? could be too many half backs with 4!


smith and ellis?? smith cant get anywhere near the team and has a deal till 2019! :shock:
think ellis will somehow sort a deal elsewhere .
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

