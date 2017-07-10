with the top 8 almost sealed it would be a good time to start planning for 2018.who is ooc this time for us..itsRapiraOrmsbyRankinRidyardRapira. not sure on him, he will be taking up a hefty bit of the cap, i like him but will we give him another deal??ormsby, cant get near the team.. release.rankin & ridyard??????? would you keep them... gaskell can partner brough but i think rankin has been brought in to do that.. ridyard?? could be too many half backs with 4!smith and ellis?? smith cant get anywhere near the team and has a deal till 2019!think ellis will somehow sort a deal elsewhere .