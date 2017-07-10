PrinterThe wrote: Interesting one for Salford because they've done so much better since not going down the route of old names looking for a big payday. The younger hungrier players have got them up near the top of the league. They brought in Todd Carney and he's not really been needed and a waste of money.

Carney is still class and I would expect him to be involved more and more through the last part of the season.Vatuvei is a huge signing and whether he plays 5 games or 50, you would want to see him play.Although not in his prime, he will cause a stir in SL and for 1 or 1 1/2 seasons the guy should bring plenty to SL.Apart from those who have needed to find the exit, for whatever reason, he's the first big signing to come form down under for a long time.Other's like Carney and Bird have had to come over but this is a bit different.The old saying about form being temporary and class being permanent certainly applies here.