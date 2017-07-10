WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford sign Manu Vatuvei

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 5:01 pm
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8262
PrinterThe wrote:
Interesting one for Salford because they've done so much better since not going down the route of old names looking for a big payday. The younger hungrier players have got them up near the top of the league. They brought in Todd Carney and he's not really been needed and a waste of money.


Carney is still class and I would expect him to be involved more and more through the last part of the season.
Vatuvei is a huge signing and whether he plays 5 games or 50, you would want to see him play.
Although not in his prime, he will cause a stir in SL and for 1 or 1 1/2 seasons the guy should bring plenty to SL.
Apart from those who have needed to find the exit, for whatever reason, he's the first big signing to come form down under for a long time.
Other's like Carney and Bird have had to come over but this is a bit different.
The old saying about form being temporary and class being permanent certainly applies here.

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 5:15 pm
Towns88
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3360
I disagree. I think wingers can regress quickly. Seems an unecessary signing during a season they are doing well and have a well moulded side. Big bucks when they have cheaper players doing a good job. He's past his best. This might seem a harsh criticism but it's more a compliment to how well the current Salford side have been doing.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:19 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 554
wrencat1873 wrote:
Carney is still class and I would expect him to be involved more and more through the last part of the season.
Vatuvei is a huge signing and whether he plays 5 games or 50, you would want to see him play.
Although not in his prime, he will cause a stir in SL and for 1 or 1 1/2 seasons the guy should bring plenty to SL.
Apart from those who have needed to find the exit, for whatever reason, he's the first big signing to come form down under for a long time.
Other's like Carney and Bird have had to come over but this is a bit different.
The old saying about form being temporary and class being permanent certainly applies here.


It MIGHT apply if he applies himself but the British game has been littered with big name stars from Down Under who have just come over here for a big pay-check. He'll be 32 at the start of next season.

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:33 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 901
If he can stay fit I think he'll go really well in Super League similar to Lesley Vainikolo. If he's out injured all the time he'll be a massive let down. He's a current Tongan international and ex New Zealand international.

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:59 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 843
Could be a decent signing. He's not the same player he was but he should go well against lesser calibre of players in super league

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 8:31 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4400
Location: Carcassonne, France
I believe that h will do well, except against Catalans where Jodie Broughton or Fouad Yaha should keep him in check.
