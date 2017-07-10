WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford sign Manu Vatuvei

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 12:05 pm
wrencat1873
Salford have signed Manu Vatuvei on an 18 month deal till the end of 2018.
This is the first real "star" player that SL has had for years.

A current Kiwi international and a player that you would happily pay to watch.
I dont know how they have managed it but, WOW.

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 12:15 pm
Wilde 3
The injury table is the next part of Salford to be strengthened

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 12:19 pm
Smith's Brolly
*Image *from beginning of month..

Someone should tell Mr Countcash
Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 12:40 pm
A unknown superstar
wrencat1873 wrote:
Salford have signed Manu Vatuvei on an 18 month deal till the end of 2018.
This is the first real "star" player that SL has had for years.

A current Kiwi international and a player that you would happily pay to watch.
I dont know how they have managed it but, WOW.

Frank Pritchard?
Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 12:48 pm
brearley84
how many games has he played for the nz warriors this season??? or has he been injured..out of favour...

certainly rememeber him in his prime...but what has happened, dont think he played for nz in the 4 nations last year either
Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 1:52 pm
Superted
brearley84 wrote:
how many games has he played for the nz warriors this season??? or has he been injured..out of favour...

certainly rememeber him in his prime...but what has happened, dont think he played for nz in the 4 nations last year either


A mixture of injuries, hands like cows t!ts and some good youngsters at the Warriors has seen him struggle to get a game. So, I wouldn't have him down as a current 'star' player, but he does have a bit of cult hero status and I'm sure will go well over here if fit. I do look forward to him coming onto the ball from the back fence and steaming the ball in (if he catches it). His mistakes won't be as clinically exposed over here like they are in the NRL. Having a case of the dropsies is nowhere near as criminal in superleague as it is down there.

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 2:44 pm
PrinterThe
Interesting one for Salford because they've done so much better since not going down the route of old names looking for a big payday. The younger hungrier players have got them up near the top of the league. They brought in Todd Carney and he's not really been needed and a waste of money.

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 2:50 pm
caslad75
PrinterThe wrote:
Interesting one for Salford because they've done so much better since not going down the route of old names looking for a big payday. The younger hungrier players have got them up near the top of the league. They brought in Todd Carney and he's not really been needed and a waste of money.


I've been thinking the same. The team seems to be working more together as a unit since not going down the 'star player' route. Interesting that they look to have gone back to it. Only time will tell if its a good move for them or not though.

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 3:57 pm
Salford red all over
It's a big deal for the Warriors as they are re-naming Mount Smart Stadium Manu Vatuvei Stadium to send him off in style.

Warriors v Panthers
Date: Friday, July 14, 2017

Details
Farewell to Manu

The Vodafone Warriors will be honouring legendary winger Manu Vatuvei at Friday night’s round 19 clash against the Penrith Panthers.

Vatuvei won’t play against the Panthers but those in attendance will have the opportunity to acknowledge him and his contribution to the Vodafone Warriors before he leaves for Salford in the English Super League on Saturday.

Among the festivities planned, the Vodafone Warriors will be giving out inflatable hands at the gates and in the membership clubrooms as a tribute to “The Beast’s” signature try-scoring celebration.

Members are also encouraged to check in at the membership club rooms where a small number of limited edition Vatuvei posters will be available on a first in, first served basis.

Vatuvei’s teammates will also have his name, Vodafone Warrior number and signature embroidered into their playing jerseys. They will warm up in special Canterbury tees with Vatuvei #115 on the back.

Before kick off, Vatuvei will also walk onto the field he’s graced for more than a decade one last time.

But it’s the re-naming of Mount Smart Stadium to Manu Vatuvei Stadium for “The Beast’s” farewell that is sure to turn most heads.

Venue: 'Manu Vatuvei' Stadium, Auckland

Game Day Hashtag: #NRLWarriorsPanthers #ThankYouManu
