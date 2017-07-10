It's a big deal for the Warriors as they are re-naming Mount Smart Stadium Manu Vatuvei Stadium to send him off in style.



Warriors v Panthers

Date: Friday, July 14, 2017



Details

Farewell to Manu



The Vodafone Warriors will be honouring legendary winger Manu Vatuvei at Friday night’s round 19 clash against the Penrith Panthers.



Vatuvei won’t play against the Panthers but those in attendance will have the opportunity to acknowledge him and his contribution to the Vodafone Warriors before he leaves for Salford in the English Super League on Saturday.



Among the festivities planned, the Vodafone Warriors will be giving out inflatable hands at the gates and in the membership clubrooms as a tribute to “The Beast’s” signature try-scoring celebration.



Members are also encouraged to check in at the membership club rooms where a small number of limited edition Vatuvei posters will be available on a first in, first served basis.



Vatuvei’s teammates will also have his name, Vodafone Warrior number and signature embroidered into their playing jerseys. They will warm up in special Canterbury tees with Vatuvei #115 on the back.



Before kick off, Vatuvei will also walk onto the field he’s graced for more than a decade one last time.



But it’s the re-naming of Mount Smart Stadium to Manu Vatuvei Stadium for “The Beast’s” farewell that is sure to turn most heads.



Venue: 'Manu Vatuvei' Stadium, Auckland



Game Day Hashtag: #NRLWarriorsPanthers #ThankYouManu