Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Couldnt see a team in Hull KRs current position, being in the running to land a half back of his calibre. Theyre not guaranteed to be in super league.
Besides which, they already have several pivots in their squad which some would have to make way.
At the moment they have
Quinlan
Dockar Clay
Ellis
Abdull
Addy
Marsh
Willzay wrote:
"More to follow" because we need to know more than that
Sorted, it's just a matter of knowing who to ask