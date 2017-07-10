WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 11th or 12th

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions 11th or 12th

 
Post a reply

11th or 12th

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:26 am
CHEADLE LEYTHER Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2015 9:00 am
Posts: 160
With the bottom 4 now virtually confirmed, the question is whether to finish 11th or 12th. The fixtures for 11th assuming Warrington 9th and Catalans 10th and also assuming London 2nd Fev.3rd are as follows:- Home-Featherstone, Hull KR and Widnes. Away-Warrington, Catalans, London, Halifax or Toulouse. For 12th:- Home London, Warrington and Toulouse or Halifax. Away-Catalans, Widnes, Hull KR and Featherstone. My personal preference would be 11th especially if it is Toulouse away as we would get Hull K.R. at home with the 2 away at London and Toulouse looking very winnable while also avoiding the plastic pitch at Widnes. The downside is all the travelling - but we are a full time professional outfit aren't we? What do other fans feel?

Re: 11th or 12th

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:36 am
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1710
Location: Landan
CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote:
With the bottom 4 now virtually confirmed, the question is whether to finish 11th or 12th. The fixtures for 11th assuming Warrington 9th and Catalans 10th and also assuming London 2nd Fev.3rd are as follows:- Home-Featherstone, Hull KR and Widnes. Away-Warrington, Catalans, London, Halifax or Toulouse. For 12th:- Home London, Warrington and Toulouse or Halifax. Away-Catalans, Widnes, Hull KR and Featherstone. My personal preference would be 11th especially if it is Toulouse away as we would get Hull K.R. at home with the 2 away at London and Toulouse looking very winnable while also avoiding the plastic pitch at Widnes. The downside is all the travelling - but we are a full time professional outfit aren't we? What do other fans feel?


11th offers better fixtures, but sadly, we're not getting another point.

Re: 11th or 12th

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:45 am
CHEADLE LEYTHER Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2015 9:00 am
Posts: 160
LeythIg wrote:
11th offers better fixtures, but sadly, we're not getting another point.

It all depends on Friday's Widnes v. Wakefield game, because I can't see them getting anything at the last match at Warrington. So we could be going into the last match at the LSV against Salford needing only a point to get 11th, the week before their biggest match in years.

Re: 11th or 12th

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:48 am
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2764
Location: LEYTH
CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote:
It all depends on Friday's Widnes v. Wakefield game, because I can't see them getting anything at the last match at Warrington. So we could be going into the last match at the LSV against Salford needing only a point to get 11th, the week before their biggest match in years.


Both of your post are spot on. :thumb:
Image Image Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, CHEADLE LEYTHER, drdnght, gunners guns13, jon_t, LeythIg, Markypants, Montyburns, propforward 2338, shadrack, Ste100Centurions, tiptop, whoateallthetries? and 179 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,599,2891,92576,0864,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
CANBERRA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
SALFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
CATALANS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM