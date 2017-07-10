With the bottom 4 now virtually confirmed, the question is whether to finish 11th or 12th. The fixtures for 11th assuming Warrington 9th and Catalans 10th and also assuming London 2nd Fev.3rd are as follows:- Home-Featherstone, Hull KR and Widnes. Away-Warrington, Catalans, London, Halifax or Toulouse. For 12th:- Home London, Warrington and Toulouse or Halifax. Away-Catalans, Widnes, Hull KR and Featherstone. My personal preference would be 11th especially if it is Toulouse away as we would get Hull K.R. at home with the 2 away at London and Toulouse looking very winnable while also avoiding the plastic pitch at Widnes. The downside is all the travelling - but we are a full time professional outfit aren't we? What do other fans feel?