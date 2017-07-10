WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Movers & shakers...

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Movers & shakers...

 
Post a reply

Movers & shakers...

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:08 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3178
Location: newton-le-willows
Seeing as we are most likely going to finish in the middle 8s, what is the time limit for players to signal their intentions of moving to other clubs or putting themselves on the market ? Would it happen when middle 8s is confirmed or at the end of our season ? Would all contracts get cancelled if the worst happened & we were relegated ?

It wouldn't be a very good scenario if the bad season has been down to the players & not the coaching staff, especially if the players expected to move to other SL clubs.

Re: Movers & shakers...

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:14 am
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 689
Location: Sunny Southport
I can't help wondering if 15 players off contract hasn't had a detrimental effect on morale.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.

Re: Movers & shakers...

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:24 am
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1312
You'd think that 15 players might therefore have upped their game to try to get a new contract, whether here or elsewhere ?

Re: Movers & shakers...

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 11:25 am
silver2 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 791
Location: Warrington
shinymcshine wrote:
You'd think that 15 players might therefore have upped their game to try to get a new contract, whether here or elsewhere ?

Could it be that whilst theyre good rugby players,theyre not necessarily the brightest of individuals?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Ashton Bears, BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN, Builth Wells Wire, Cherry_&_White, DAG, Deus Dat Incrementum, easyWire, Jimathay, Moving Forward, moxi1, Rugby, Sandwich Wire, Shazbaz, shinymcshine, silver2, Snaggletooth, Winslade's Offload, Wire in Ashton, wire-flyer, Wiredeano, Wolf Hall, Ziggy Stardust and 270 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,599,2922,03976,0864,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
CANBERRA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
SALFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
CATALANS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM