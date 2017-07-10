Seeing as we are most likely going to finish in the middle 8s, what is the time limit for players to signal their intentions of moving to other clubs or putting themselves on the market ? Would it happen when middle 8s is confirmed or at the end of our season ? Would all contracts get cancelled if the worst happened & we were relegated ?



It wouldn't be a very good scenario if the bad season has been down to the players & not the coaching staff, especially if the players expected to move to other SL clubs.