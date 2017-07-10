WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who do you drop?

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Who do you drop?

 
Post a reply

Re: Who do you drop?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 3:08 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3222
Location: warrington
Only Westwood could do it lol, dangerous lift, was he trying to throw im over the stadium roof.

Re: Who do you drop?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 4:14 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3181
Location: newton-le-willows
I trust the match review panel will pick up on O'Loughlin's high shots. :lol:

Re: Who do you drop?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 4:17 pm
Logger Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Apr 10, 2017 8:41 am
Posts: 35
karetaker wrote:
Only Westwood could do it lol, dangerous lift, was he trying to throw im over the stadium roof.

Westwood is an anachronism and a liability.

Re: Who do you drop?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 4:19 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2697
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Westwood could be out for 3-5 games.
http://www.totalrl.com/two-players-charged-rfl-3/

Re: Who do you drop?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 4:37 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 264
Clearly fancied a few more weeks off :roll:

Fresh for the million pound game then!
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't

Re: Who do you drop?

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 10:06 am
Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 339
Location: Manchester
Philth wrote:
With Tony announcing that Currie, Russell and Cooper are due back, it begs the question who you drop for these guys.

I think you'll see Jullien dropped in place of Currie though i would like to think Hughes gets "a rest"

Russell - can't see where he fits in now, not sure who will or should make way.

Cooper - Probably George King, who hasn't done much wrong really

GKing doesn't really offer a thing, for me. He's not particlarly strong or quick, doesn't have an offload game, doesn't have a quick ptb...
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Re: Who do you drop?

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 10:07 am
Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 339
Location: Manchester
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Westwood could be out for 3-5 games.
http://www.totalrl.com/two-players-charged-rfl-3/

He won't really be missed. Bar the odd game he's looked far weaker in contact this year, as if it's been a year too far for him
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Re: Who do you drop?

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 10:14 am
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4417
Location: Warrington
the flying biscuit wrote:
As I mentioned on a previous post I found the Game against Leigh most enjoyable... some positive signs indeed.

If Matty Russell finds his way into this team I will be back at DEFCON 1 with my negativity towards the club.

it would show a massive bias to certain favourites of the coaching staff.

He was in awful form before his injury. granted he will have been training well as is the norm with all players this season.!! but he hasnt been chomping at the bit in reserve grade or out on loan at Rochdale.

he has absolutely no place in that team at this present time. he needs to do a Kevin penny and sit patiently and wait for his opportunity.

so if on Thursday Hiku goes to full back and Ratchford joins Gidley in the halves and Patton gets dropped and Russell goes out on the wing ...I'll be done absolutely done.....

until them i'm in a happy(ish) place..... :CHEERS:


All of this!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Builth Wells Wire, DAG, GansonTheClown, Gaz3376, Irish Wire, Jimathay, Philth, scottty, shinymcshine, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, The Riddler, unknownlegend, wire-flyer, wireone and 245 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,599,7681,65576,0894,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
CANBERRA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
SALFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
CATALANS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM