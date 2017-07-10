As I mentioned on a previous post I found the Game against Leigh most enjoyable... some positive signs indeed.If Matty Russell finds his way into this team I will be back at DEFCON 1 with my negativity towards the club.it would show a massive bias to certain favourites of the coaching staff.He was in awful form before his injury. granted he will have been training well as is the norm with all players this season.!! but he hasnt been chomping at the bit in reserve grade or out on loan at Rochdale.he has absolutely no place in that team at this present time. he needs to do a Kevin penny and sit patiently and wait for his opportunity.so if on Thursday Hiku goes to full back and Ratchford joins Gidley in the halves and Patton gets dropped and Russell goes out on the wing ...I'll be done absolutely done.....until them i'm in a happy(ish) place.....