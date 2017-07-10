With Tony announcing that Currie, Russell and Cooper are due back, it begs the question who you drop for these guys.
I think you'll see Jullien dropped in place of Currie though i would like to think Hughes gets "a rest"
Russell - can't see where he fits in now, not sure who will or should make way.
Cooper - Probably George King, who hasn't done much wrong really
