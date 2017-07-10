WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who do you drop?

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Who do you drop?

 
Post a reply

Who do you drop?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 9:59 am
Philth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 766
Location: Purgatory
With Tony announcing that Currie, Russell and Cooper are due back, it begs the question who you drop for these guys.

I think you'll see Jullien dropped in place of Currie though i would like to think Hughes gets "a rest"

Russell - can't see where he fits in now, not sure who will or should make way.

Cooper - Probably George King, who hasn't done much wrong really
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said

Re: Who do you drop?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:13 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3178
Location: newton-le-willows
On the face of it there was nothing wrong with our right hand side last week ,but Wigan are a different kettle of fish. At least we should have a better squad for the middle 8s.

Re: Who do you drop?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 11:15 am
Wire in Ashton User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Sep 07, 2007 12:38 pm
Posts: 1469
Location: Born in Warrington, now residing in Ashton-in-Makerfield
Cooper - King
Currie - Probably for Savelio knowing Tony
Russell - doesn't get in for mine

Re: Who do you drop?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 11:51 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 263
Philth wrote:
With Tony announcing that Currie, Russell and Cooper are due back, it begs the question who you drop for these guys.


Jullien should stay in team, Hughes could do with time out of team to clear the head.

Russell, quite happy to have out of the team as back line cover.

Cooper - Not in form prior to being out of team so no guarantee to go straight back in. Or what's point in picking on form.

Not having Crosby for most of the season has meant Cooper taking on more and seems to have been playing within himself for a few weeks, perhaps playing with an injury, which hasn't helped Hill. No harm in G King keeping his place for a little longer. I hope Dom returns to team when he is ready, know he has been missed.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't

Re: Who do you drop?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 1:02 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5339
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
As I mentioned on a previous post I found the Game against Leigh most enjoyable... some positive signs indeed.

If Matty Russell finds his way into this team I will be back at DEFCON 1 with my negativity towards the club.

it would show a massive bias to certain favourites of the coaching staff.

He was in awful form before his injury. granted he will have been training well as is the norm with all players this season.!! but he hasnt been chomping at the bit in reserve grade or out on loan at Rochdale.

he has absolutely no place in that team at this present time. he needs to do a Kevin penny and sit patiently and wait for his opportunity.

so if on Thursday Hiku goes to full back and Ratchford joins Gidley in the halves and Patton gets dropped and Russell goes out on the wing ...I'll be done absolutely done.....

until them i'm in a happy(ish) place..... :CHEERS:
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: Who do you drop?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 1:03 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3036
Location: Stuck in 1982
Philth wrote:
With Tony announcing that Currie, Russell and Cooper are due back, it begs the question who you drop for these guys.

I think you'll see Jullien dropped in place of Currie though i would like to think Hughes gets "a rest"

Russell - can't see where he fits in now, not sure who will or should make way.

Cooper - Probably George King, who hasn't done much wrong really


Pretty much this although Hughes had a better game last week, Jullien may have had more than his scheduled run outs and as Savelio isn't in our long term plans do we play him first choice BR and is Westwood available after his yellow or is the matter closed with the card?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AdamH, Alffi_7, BadluckBob, Captain Hook, Exabot [Bot], Gaz3376, Jack Pepsi, Jimathay, lister, Longbarn Wire, marshman777, MrFlibble, NtW, Paul2812, Philth, rubber duckie, scottty, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, Uncle Rico, Vespid_Wire, wire2004 and 287 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,599,3712,12176,0864,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
CANBERRA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
SALFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
CATALANS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM