WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Widnes !

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Next up Widnes !

 
Post a reply

Re: Next up Widnes !

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 11:31 am
jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 565
LyndsayGill wrote:
I'm just wondering what kind of team we'll put out of Friday. CC might not want to risk anyone who is carrying a knock on that pitch of theirs.


Eight days between the Cas game and Widnes game, then 9 days to the Saints game followed by 11-14 days to our first game in the Super 8. No reason to be resting anybody now.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, adelaide-giant.no9, altofts wildcat, coco the fullback, Davc1h, dboy, desmond decker, djcool, Dreadnaught, eastardsley, Fordy, got there, hazzard, Horbury Cat, jakeyg95, Lupsetbull, LyndsayGill, malpalu, Mr Bliss, pocket 4's, PopTart, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, Smew, The Devil's Advocate, thebeagle, TheMightyTrin, Towns88, Tricky2309, Trinitysince1952, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 280 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,599,2932,03976,0864,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
CANBERRA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
SALFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
CATALANS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM