Mon Jul 10, 2017 8:41 am
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8259
So Friday takes us to Widnes and their plastic pitch.
Widnes had seemed to be getting players back and improving, especially their win against Leeds.
However, their form seems to have dropped again and IF we can get a result over there, it will be all to play for against Saints, in our last game before the split.
Hopefully we got through unscathed against Cas and Fifita will be more of a threat and lets hope we can bring the 2 points back to Wakefield.
Exciting times and it's important to try and secure as many points as possible.
With Leeds at home to FC and Salford playing Cas, we may sneak into the top 4, just unbelievable !!

Re: Next up Widnes !

Mon Jul 10, 2017 9:51 am
charlie63wildcat
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1322
That would certainly be something. And I think the better we do on the pitch may just apply a little pressure regarding off the pitch events. It would be quite hard to relegate Grand Finalists for example!

Re: Next up Widnes !

Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:31 am
LyndsayGill
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1607
I'm just wondering what kind of team we'll put out of Friday. CC might not want to risk anyone who is carrying a knock on that pitch of theirs.
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa

Re: Next up Widnes !

Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:34 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6004
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
It's yet another crucial 2 points so hopefully he'll put his strongest available 17 out.
Re: Next up Widnes !

Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:35 am
REDWHITEANDBLUE
Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3339
This a must win game with Leeds and Hull playing each other and Cas and Salford this is a huge opportunity to put us in the mix for top 4. We have to play our best team and be as clinical as possible to take the two points and if we do hopefully in style.
Re: Next up Widnes !

Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:49 am
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8259
If we want to have any chance of making the top 4, before the split, we have to beat Widnes (and Saints) but, lose on Friday and we will be looking at probably finishing 6th.
Although he (Chester) has to manage the squad, we have to go all out for the win plus, points difference could become important and realistically, we would expect to do better against Widnes than Saints.

Come on Trin !

Re: Next up Widnes !

Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:55 am
PopTart
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9335
Location: wakefield
It's worth remembering that our finish although outstanding at round 23 doesn't get us anything.
We need to keep going through the 8s.
Widnes with the greatest respect is the lowest team we will play now to the end of the season.
Wigan and Sts will be geared up for a big push to get passed us.
Re: Next up Widnes !

Mon Jul 10, 2017 11:07 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6004
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
It could get us 4 home ties including one with Cas.
Re: Next up Widnes !

Mon Jul 10, 2017 11:11 am
Yosemite Sam
Joined: Tue Sep 10, 2013 4:33 pm
Posts: 405
I thought the top four got home game advantage or have I misunderstood that

Re: Next up Widnes !

Mon Jul 10, 2017 11:17 am
altofts wildcat
Joined: Wed Mar 31, 2010 9:03 am
Posts: 3476
Never an easy place to go and they will be right up for it after their horror show at Huddersfield, I can see this being a very tight game which hopefully we come out on top.
