Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 8:41 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8257
So Friday takes us to Widnes and their plastic pitch.
Widnes had seemed to be getting players back and improving, especially their win against Leeds.
However, their form seems to have dropped again and IF we can get a result over there, it will be all to play for against Saints, in our last game before the split.
Hopefully we got through unscathed against Cas and Fifita will be more of a threat and lets hope we can bring the 2 points back to Wakefield.
Exciting times and it's important to try and secure as many points as possible.
With Leeds at home to FC and Salford playing Cas, we may sneak into the top 4, just unbelievable !!

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 9:51 am
Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 9:51 am

charlie63wildcat
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1321
That would certainly be something. And I think the better we do on the pitch may just apply a little pressure regarding off the pitch events. It would be quite hard to relegate Grand Finalists for example!

