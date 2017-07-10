So Friday takes us to Widnes and their plastic pitch.

Widnes had seemed to be getting players back and improving, especially their win against Leeds.

However, their form seems to have dropped again and IF we can get a result over there, it will be all to play for against Saints, in our last game before the split.

Hopefully we got through unscathed against Cas and Fifita will be more of a threat and lets hope we can bring the 2 points back to Wakefield.

Exciting times and it's important to try and secure as many points as possible.

With Leeds at home to FC and Salford playing Cas, we may sneak into the top 4, just unbelievable !!