Re: Willy Tonga

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 9:17 am
bowlingboy
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 793
When we do get relegated the hill dwellers will be having street parties like VE day..

Re: Willy Tonga

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 9:20 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26854
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Sad sacks.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Willy Tonga

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 9:54 am
Greg Florimos Boots
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7576
bowlingboy wrote:
When we do get relegated the hill dwellers will be having street parties like VE day..


Probably more eurovision party than VE day to be fair. One of those where 5 minutes in you forget why you are having a party but theres beer available so its all good.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
