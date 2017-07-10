Some big scoring this week with plenty of bonus points available.Well done to Smack him Jimmy for being the only person to get the full 15 bonus points for correctly guessing that it would be Bulls 2 HKR 7 for a total of 9 tries in the game.Updated table with two weeks to go before the split - note that that top 4 are separated by just two pointsFr13day 170Johnbulls 170FevGrinder 168roger daly 168Steel City Bull 158paulwalker71 157RickyF1 149jayb 148Bullnorthern 146broadybulls87 145Bulls4 144Ferocious Aardvark 144DrFeelgood 143Bull Mania 142tackler tommo 142zapperbull 141Le Penguin 138Nelson 138rambull1967 136Herr Rigsby 135jackmac452 130BD20 Cougar 129Bent & Bongser 126Bullseye 123Bendybulls 122BiltonRobin 120Smack him Jimmy 120charlie caroli 118tigertot 118Hamster Chops 116childofthenorthern 110GazzaBull 105Duckman 104glow 104RAB2411 86Fevxr2i 81Bulls Boy 2011 79Jimmy 4 Bradford 78daveyz999 68Micky the travelling friend 62Sir Harold Facey 58Pumpetypump 55ThePimp007 55SLPTom 40josefw 31Hooligan27 30vbfg 24bowlingboy 22Broad Ings Warrior 7bobsmyuncle 3MicktheGled 3