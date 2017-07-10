Some big scoring this week with plenty of bonus points available.
Well done to Smack him Jimmy for being the only person to get the full 15 bonus points for correctly guessing that it would be Bulls 2 HKR 7 for a total of 9 tries in the game.
Updated table with two weeks to go before the split - note that that top 4 are separated by just two points
Fr13day 170
Johnbulls 170
FevGrinder 168
roger daly 168
Steel City Bull 158
paulwalker71 157
RickyF1 149
jayb 148
Bullnorthern 146
broadybulls87 145
Bulls4 144
Ferocious Aardvark 144
DrFeelgood 143
Bull Mania 142
tackler tommo 142
zapperbull 141
Le Penguin 138
Nelson 138
rambull1967 136
Herr Rigsby 135
jackmac452 130
BD20 Cougar 129
Bent & Bongser 126
Bullseye 123
Bendybulls 122
BiltonRobin 120
Smack him Jimmy 120
charlie caroli 118
tigertot 118
Hamster Chops 116
childofthenorthern 110
GazzaBull 105
Duckman 104
glow 104
RAB2411 86
Fevxr2i 81
Bulls Boy 2011 79
Jimmy 4 Bradford 78
daveyz999 68
Micky the travelling friend 62
Sir Harold Facey 58
Pumpetypump 55
ThePimp007 55
SLPTom 40
josefw 31
Hooligan27 30
vbfg 24
bowlingboy 22
Broad Ings Warrior 7
bobsmyuncle 3
MicktheGled 3
