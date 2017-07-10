WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Daniel Sarginson pleads not guilty to assault in Australia

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 5:51 am
Former London Broncos and later Wigan Warriors star Daniel Sarginson, now at the NRL's Gold Coast Titans, has pleaded not guilty to assault. This follows an altercation with a bouncer at an establishment at Burtleigh Heads. It is alleged that Sarginson "pushed" the bouncer. Sarginson is now employing Campbell MacCallum as his lawyer.

Daniel Sarginson has not played for the Titans since NRL Round 10, due to a shoulder injury.

http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-07-10/d ... se/8693444
