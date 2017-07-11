WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Offers of help?

Re: Offers of help?

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 8:36 am
Scarey71 wrote:
New clubs have emerged (and allow me to stretch the point a little), Crusaders, Broncos, Toulouse, Wolfpack, Catalans....all the next big thing and great 'for the expansion of the game' just with two tiny flaws

1) They will supply nothing in terms of revenues generated through their away support and
2) owing to their lack of travelling fans the generate little revenues for the clubs they visit.

Now i realise that technically speaking that's only one flaw but it's such a big one I thought it was worth mentioning twice...:)

It's up to clubs to sort out their own finances and they should do so based on their own support. Visitors are an unquantifiable, and quite minor (especially in our division), addition to gate receipts but certainly shouldn't be something any club relies on for basic income.
Re: Offers of help?

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 10:20 am
Fartown offered to loan you 3 players, including AOB, all 3 said they didn't want to come and went elsewhere!!
Re: Offers of help?

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 10:13 am
Bulliac wrote:
It's up to clubs to sort out their own finances and they should do so based on their own support. Visitors are an unquantifiable, and quite minor (especially in our division), addition to gate receipts but certainly shouldn't be something any club relies on for basic income.


That is true but doesn't negate the fact FC want KR back and Leeds want us back simply for that reason alone.

Big crowds generate money and, as mentioned above, atmosphere. It's no coincidence people turn up for Halifax (or Leeds back in the day :cry: ) ... there's a buzz there that just doesn't happen with London etc. How strange is it when London score and the there is not a murmur?

So it's my suggestion that no away crowds have an additional quantifiable and detrimental impact on home support attendance and so money through the tills.

Re: Offers of help?

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 10:20 am
Chuzz Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Apr 06, 2017 9:07 am
Posts: 12
HamsterChops wrote:
