Scarey71 wrote:
New clubs have emerged (and allow me to stretch the point a little), Crusaders, Broncos, Toulouse, Wolfpack, Catalans....all the next big thing and great 'for the expansion of the game' just with two tiny flaws
1) They will supply nothing in terms of revenues generated through their away support and
2) owing to their lack of travelling fans the generate little revenues for the clubs they visit.
Now i realise that technically speaking that's only one flaw but it's such a big one I thought it was worth mentioning twice...
1) They will supply nothing in terms of revenues generated through their away support and
2) owing to their lack of travelling fans the generate little revenues for the clubs they visit.
Now i realise that technically speaking that's only one flaw but it's such a big one I thought it was worth mentioning twice...
It's up to clubs to sort out their own finances and they should do so based on their own support. Visitors are an unquantifiable, and quite minor (especially in our division), addition to gate receipts but certainly shouldn't be something any club relies on for basic income.