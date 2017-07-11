Bulliac wrote: It's up to clubs to sort out their own finances and they should do so based on their own support. Visitors are an unquantifiable, and quite minor (especially in our division), addition to gate receipts but certainly shouldn't be something any club relies on for basic income.

That is true but doesn't negate the fact FC want KR back and Leeds want us back simply for that reason alone.Big crowds generate money and, as mentioned above, atmosphere. It's no coincidence people turn up for Halifax (or Leeds back in the day) ... there's a buzz there that just doesn't happen with London etc. How strange is it when London score and the there is not a murmur?So it's my suggestion that no away crowds have an additional quantifiable and detrimental impact on home support attendance and so money through the tills.