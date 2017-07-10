|
I feel for Swinton supporters. They're told they have a limited amount of time to raise some money or the club will go into administration.
That sounds familiar. I'd happily contribute to the cause if it was genuine and wasn't just a ruse to ensure directors could avoid any legal repercussions for overspending.
I'm sure the RFL are helping out. Perhaps they could give an advance of central distribution so they can clear debts and then begin with a side that cost less?
Mon Jul 10, 2017 2:15 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Disagree GFB. Who was the last "big" club to emerge since Bradford?
There hasn't been one.
SL titles have only been won by 4 clubs since 1996. You have to go back nearly 30 years to find the league won by anyone else.
You could even argue that Bradford were already a big club since they'd been league champions in 1981.
But that is the thing, how far do you want to go back? I remember Fax playing in front of 7-9k on a regular basis but go further back we had a crowd of 29k for a home cup match. At some point we were cast aside after living beyond our means, I cant remember anyone helping us or saying we were too important to lose when we were relegated and went bust in the early nineties despite getting crowds that a lot current SL clubs can only dream of. For me that is fine and clubs should be helped to stay afloat when in a bad position but they should not be helped in the way that some Bradford fans think simply because they attract large crowds. For me its just a circle of life type thing as Bradford edge towards their lowest point in a while some other team will emerge, when that team goes pop after living beyond their means should they be saved because of their overinflated attendances caused by spending too much money?
Mon Jul 10, 2017 2:26 pm
Bullseye wrote:
I feel for Swinton supporters. They're told they have a limited amount of time to raise some money or the club will go into administration.
That sounds familiar. I'd happily contribute to the cause if it was genuine and wasn't just a ruse to ensure directors could avoid any legal repercussions for overspending.
I'm sure the RFL are helping out. Perhaps they could give an advance of central distribution so they can clear debts and then begin with a side that cost less?
If i were Swinton i'd want the RFL to stay as far away as possible in lending a helping hand. They're not exactly the best at getting the best result from these situations and getting the right men to take the club forward.
Anyway im looking forward to getting Swintons share of central funding. Esepecially as certain fans love to mention "rfl set a precedent" to us on social media and message boards.
Joking aside i hope they get it sorted but it's sounding a right old mess. Why the rfl keep allowing this to happen is beyond me. Surely noises were been made just in regards to the medical situation.
Mon Jul 10, 2017 2:39 pm
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
But that is the thing, how far do you want to go back? I remember Fax playing in front of 7-9k on a regular basis but go further back we had a crowd of 29k for a home cup match. At some point we were cast aside after living beyond our means, I cant remember anyone helping us or saying we were too important to lose when we were relegated and went bust in the early nineties despite getting crowds that a lot current SL clubs can only dream of. For me that is fine and clubs should be helped to stay afloat when in a bad position but they should not be helped in the way that some Bradford fans think simply because they attract large crowds. For me its just a circle of life type thing as Bradford edge towards their lowest point in a while some other team will emerge, when that team goes pop after living beyond their means should they be saved because of their overinflated attendances caused by spending too much money?
I really don’t think you can go back too far since how we spend our leisure time has changed massively since the 80s and Fax’s purple patch let alone the days when both clubs got attendances of 30k or thereabouts. I don’t think RL can afford to let clubs die off in its heartlands as once lost those audiences won’t come back because there is so much more out there for people to do.
Reading between the lines of our posts we both want a sustainable game. What does that mean? For me it means that clubs shouldn’t spend beyond their means. However if they do it makes no sense to hammer them for it since the culprits (owners) will be long gone and only the blameless staff, players, fans etc will remain. So no withdrawal of central monies and sharing it amongst other clubs and no points deductions. Perhaps instead new owners pay a bond and submit regular accounts to the RFL. Punishing new owners only guarantees failure – see Bulls Versions 2 and 3. People get turned off. Take my family. Five of us were season ticket holders. Now none of us are. Of us all there’s only me that goes and I haven’t been since the Dewsbury debacle. Others have got new interest and RL is a distant memory.
Will a “new” club emerge? Like I said before it hasn’t happened yet. Since 1998 only four clubs have won the league.
Mon Jul 10, 2017 3:21 pm
New clubs have emerged (and allow me to stretch the point a little), Crusaders, Broncos, Toulouse, Wolfpack, Catalans....all the next big thing and great 'for the expansion of the game' just with two tiny flaws
1) They will supply nothing in terms of revenues generated through their away support and
2) owing to their lack of travelling fans the generate little revenues for the clubs they visit.
Now i realise that technically speaking that's only one flaw but it's such a big one I thought it was worth mentioning twice...
Mon Jul 10, 2017 5:37 pm
Scarey71 wrote:
Now i realise that technically speaking that's only one flaw but it's such a big one I thought it was worth mentioning twice...
On the awAy fans, or lack of, it's been mentioned on these pages for a few topics and I think the biggest negative is in the lack of atmosphere this brings. Clubs shouldn't be reliant on away support money(although every little helps) but games with only one set of fans are not as good to watch either at the ground or on tv. Wether it's Toronto, Catalan, toulouse or huddersfield that turn up with no fans
I like the idea of some of these expansion teams, the more places playing rl the better, but as a spectacle I think we need to be aware of the negatives of having too many teams which just can't provide an away support and the atmosphere that goes with that.
On the topic, clubs have offered help, most notably leeds, and I'm very grateful for the assistance we have had, but let's not kid ourselves that for every loan signing it was equally beneficial to the parent club. Like bullseye says, when our funding was removed and shared amongst our rivals, who then used our money to sign our players from us to help relegate us, you realise the realities of modern sport as a business, and rl is no exception.
Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:21 pm
Scarey71 wrote:
Now i realise that technically speaking that's only one flaw but it's such a big one I thought it was worth mentioning twice...
Copyright: Kryten 2X4B 523P
Mon Jul 10, 2017 7:31 pm
Maybe thats the RFL plan.
Relegate the Bulls down all the divisions so that our away crowds can put money into the struggling clubs.
Brilliant idea.
Oh - but if we keep getting relegated even the die-hard fans will say enough is enough
Mon Jul 10, 2017 7:53 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
What?
When we've been struggling so much why would we not take up such an offer?
This was early in the season. I don't know why, but I've no reason not to believe the person that told me. We can't have been far from the limit of loan players at the time? Maybe they had better players but the deal that brought Lilley and co was a case of take one, take them all to benefit both sides. I don't know. I'm speculating.
Tue Jul 11, 2017 8:28 am
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Theres always the chance of another "big" club emerging though. I mean in the early nineties who would have thought Bradford would finish that era like they did? I can't see how you can make a decision good or bad regards any team on what their attendances either are now or have been in the past.
I actually meant 'big' in the sense of being the major club in its area and driving interest and player recruitment. As in the Cougars being the 'big' club in Keighley and Fax are the 'big' club in Calderdale.
