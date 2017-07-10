Greg Florimos Boots wrote: But that is the thing, how far do you want to go back? I remember Fax playing in front of 7-9k on a regular basis but go further back we had a crowd of 29k for a home cup match. At some point we were cast aside after living beyond our means, I cant remember anyone helping us or saying we were too important to lose when we were relegated and went bust in the early nineties despite getting crowds that a lot current SL clubs can only dream of. For me that is fine and clubs should be helped to stay afloat when in a bad position but they should not be helped in the way that some Bradford fans think simply because they attract large crowds. For me its just a circle of life type thing as Bradford edge towards their lowest point in a while some other team will emerge, when that team goes pop after living beyond their means should they be saved because of their overinflated attendances caused by spending too much money?

I really don’t think you can go back too far since how we spend our leisure time has changed massively since the 80s and Fax’s purple patch let alone the days when both clubs got attendances of 30k or thereabouts. I don’t think RL can afford to let clubs die off in its heartlands as once lost those audiences won’t come back because there is so much more out there for people to do.Reading between the lines of our posts we both want a sustainable game. What does that mean? For me it means that clubs shouldn’t spend beyond their means. However if they do it makes no sense to hammer them for it since the culprits (owners) will be long gone and only the blameless staff, players, fans etc will remain. So no withdrawal of central monies and sharing it amongst other clubs and no points deductions. Perhaps instead new owners pay a bond and submit regular accounts to the RFL. Punishing new owners only guarantees failure – see Bulls Versions 2 and 3. People get turned off. Take my family. Five of us were season ticket holders. Now none of us are. Of us all there’s only me that goes and I haven’t been since the Dewsbury debacle. Others have got new interest and RL is a distant memory.Will a “new” club emerge? Like I said before it hasn’t happened yet. Since 1998 only four clubs have won the league.