I feel for Swinton supporters. They're told they have a limited amount of time to raise some money or the club will go into administration.
That sounds familiar. I'd happily contribute to the cause if it was genuine and wasn't just a ruse to ensure directors could avoid any legal repercussions for overspending.
I'm sure the RFL are helping out. Perhaps they could give an advance of central distribution so they can clear debts and then begin with a side that cost less?
