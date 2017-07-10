WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Offers of help?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 1:55 pm
I feel for Swinton supporters. They're told they have a limited amount of time to raise some money or the club will go into administration.

That sounds familiar. I'd happily contribute to the cause if it was genuine and wasn't just a ruse to ensure directors could avoid any legal repercussions for overspending.

I'm sure the RFL are helping out. Perhaps they could give an advance of central distribution so they can clear debts and then begin with a side that cost less?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 2:15 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Disagree GFB. Who was the last "big" club to emerge since Bradford?

There hasn't been one.

SL titles have only been won by 4 clubs since 1996. You have to go back nearly 30 years to find the league won by anyone else.

You could even argue that Bradford were already a big club since they'd been league champions in 1981.



But that is the thing, how far do you want to go back? I remember Fax playing in front of 7-9k on a regular basis but go further back we had a crowd of 29k for a home cup match. At some point we were cast aside after living beyond our means, I cant remember anyone helping us or saying we were too important to lose when we were relegated and went bust in the early nineties despite getting crowds that a lot current SL clubs can only dream of. For me that is fine and clubs should be helped to stay afloat when in a bad position but they should not be helped in the way that some Bradford fans think simply because they attract large crowds. For me its just a circle of life type thing as Bradford edge towards their lowest point in a while some other team will emerge, when that team goes pop after living beyond their means should they be saved because of their overinflated attendances caused by spending too much money?

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 2:26 pm
Bullseye wrote:
I feel for Swinton supporters. They're told they have a limited amount of time to raise some money or the club will go into administration.

That sounds familiar. I'd happily contribute to the cause if it was genuine and wasn't just a ruse to ensure directors could avoid any legal repercussions for overspending.

I'm sure the RFL are helping out. Perhaps they could give an advance of central distribution so they can clear debts and then begin with a side that cost less?



If i were Swinton i'd want the RFL to stay as far away as possible in lending a helping hand. They're not exactly the best at getting the best result from these situations and getting the right men to take the club forward.

Anyway im looking forward to getting Swintons share of central funding. Esepecially as certain fans love to mention "rfl set a precedent" to us on social media and message boards.

Joking aside i hope they get it sorted but it's sounding a right old mess. Why the rfl keep allowing this to happen is beyond me. Surely noises were been made just in regards to the medical situation.
