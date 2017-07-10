Bullseye wrote: Disagree GFB. Who was the last "big" club to emerge since Bradford?



There hasn't been one.



SL titles have only been won by 4 clubs since 1996. You have to go back nearly 30 years to find the league won by anyone else.



You could even argue that Bradford were already a big club since they'd been league champions in 1981.





But that is the thing, how far do you want to go back? I remember Fax playing in front of 7-9k on a regular basis but go further back we had a crowd of 29k for a home cup match. At some point we were cast aside after living beyond our means, I cant remember anyone helping us or saying we were too important to lose when we were relegated and went bust in the early nineties despite getting crowds that a lot current SL clubs can only dream of. For me that is fine and clubs should be helped to stay afloat when in a bad position but they should not be helped in the way that some Bradford fans think simply because they attract large crowds. For me its just a circle of life type thing as Bradford edge towards their lowest point in a while some other team will emerge, when that team goes pop after living beyond their means should they be saved because of their overinflated attendances caused by spending too much money?