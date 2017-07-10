WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Offers of help?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 1:49 am
Bullnorthern
Joined: Mon Jun 25, 2012 6:11 pm
Posts: 599
Location: BARNSLEY
During the administration/ liquidation there were several clubs whose officials / coaches promised help . I recall Leeds, Salford Hull and Cas all expressing their willingness to help as it became clear that around a dozen of our squad signed for this year had signed for Huddersfield, Salford ,Widnes ,Leigh,Cas , Toronto, Hull KR & Fev. Additionally some of our emerging talent in the Academy left Odsal.
I cannot remember anybody on this forum blaming the players - they were not being paid. Any attempt by the RFL (and no-one has confirmed there was one ) , to dissuade the clubs from signing those players was unsuccessful. The protracted period of the administration didn't help and of course our sport is run as a business.
Salford loaned Murray but he is now at Halifax . Cas recalled Larroyer from a "season long " loan. Recently Widnes have entered dual registration with us.
It seems to me that all the fine talk about helping was ,with the notable exception of Leeds, just that - talk.
Or am I being too cynical ?

Re: Offers of help?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 7:46 am
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4358
Location: Bradford
Well this thread is going to go well :roll:

Re: Offers of help?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 8:04 am
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3245
Location: Bradford
I think it's fair to say that Leeds (much), Castleford (a bit) and Salford (a bit) have helped

So are you basically just having a pop at Hull?

Re: Offers of help?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 8:12 am
Molsk111 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 48
Hull did help, they strengthened hull kr for the chance to get back into super league, for the Derby games lol

Re: Offers of help?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 8:59 am
Bullnorthern
Joined: Mon Jun 25, 2012 6:11 pm
Posts: 599
Location: BARNSLEY
paulwalker71 wrote:
I think it's fair to say that Leeds (much), Castleford (a bit) and Salford (a bit) have helped

So are you basically just having a pop at Hull?

No.
The media reported that many ( not all) clubs at the top level wanted the Bulls to survive. The clubs I mentioned were the ones where there were direct quotes to that effect from senior management/ coaching staff to that effect.
They saw the disappearance of a club in a major city ( NB- not an area) as a major blow to the sport.
All I'm saying is that there has not been evidence of much action to back those sentiments. With the exception of Leeds - 6 players loaned.
I am not surprised but I am disappointed.
As someone who is old enough to remember the 1960's and the remarkable efforts led by Trevor Foster and Joe Phillips , this latest experience is something of a contrast don't you think?


quote="Nothus"]Well this thread is going to go well :roll:[/quote]

I realise some of our friends at other clubs will take this as another example of a Bulls supporter whinging " it's not fair". I ask them to look at the post again - it certainly wasn't meant that way.

Re: Offers of help?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 9:13 am
Greg Florimos Boots
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7576
I think we helped you in the 60's, does that count?

RL like any sport is dog eat dog, as soon as weakness is shown then other teams are like vultures To think Leeds are lending Bradford players for the benefit of anyone but themselves is laughable. The strong get stronger and the weak disappear.

Re: Offers of help?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:41 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9482
Location: Bradbados
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
I think we helped you in the 60's, does that count?

RL like any sport is dog eat dog, as soon as weakness is shown then other teams are like vultures To think Leeds are lending Bradford players for the benefit of anyone but themselves is laughable. The strong get stronger and the weak disappear.

We are all stronger together though. Unity is strength.

Losing a large area, capable of supplying 10K plus for a top side, would be utterly stupid as a whole for a sport like RL, where there is no other comparable area waiting for the chance to come in. We're not soccer. We don't have four divisions of full time of teams champing at the bit for their day in the sun- we have just one, and then we're largely into part-time.

A 'big' club is the main focus for the game in its area. Once an area loses its premier club it starts to decline as an rugby playing area. If the kids don't have stars to emulate they drift away, lose interest, find something else - we're a long, long way from the 1950s, there are a gazillion other things for kids to do nowadays, so we can either 'use 'em or lose 'em'. If we give them the stars to cheer on each Sunday, they'll want emulate them and be a part of the game - if we don't, they won't. Simple as really, and fortunately some clubs clearly do understand this.
Re: Offers of help?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:55 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26858
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Think it's naive to expect other clubs to do anything for us if it doesn't also help them.

The time when SL clubs voted to share our TV money between themselves exploded any illusions I was under. The "RL family" is a myth.

It's every club for itself. I dislike it but there's no sense in pretending otherwise.
Re: Offers of help?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 11:20 am
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9851
Location: Here
I don't understand why Cas want Larroyer back if they are not playing him. Ditto Murray just to loan him out to one of our rivals. I echo the OP, lots of clubs made a lot of noise about helping us but to be honest, without the Leeds contingent, we would be even more royally f**ked than we are already.
