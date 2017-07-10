Greg Florimos Boots wrote: I think we helped you in the 60's, does that count?



RL like any sport is dog eat dog, as soon as weakness is shown then other teams are like vultures To think Leeds are lending Bradford players for the benefit of anyone but themselves is laughable. The strong get stronger and the weak disappear.

We are all stronger together though. Unity is strength.Losing a large area, capable of supplying 10K plus for a top side, would be utterly stupid as a whole for a sport like RL, where there is no other comparable area waiting for the chance to come in. We're not soccer. We don't have four divisions of full time of teams champing at the bit for their day in the sun- we have just one, and then we're largely into part-time.A 'big' club is the main focus for the game in its area. Once an area loses its premier club it starts to decline as an rugby playing area. If the kids don't have stars to emulate they drift away, lose interest, find something else - we're a long, long way from the 1950s, there are a gazillion other things for kids to do nowadays, so we can either 'use 'em or lose 'em'. If we give them the stars to cheer on each Sunday, they'll want emulate them and be a part of the game - if we don't, they won't. Simple as really, and fortunately some clubs clearly do understand this.