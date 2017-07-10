During the administration/ liquidation there were several clubs whose officials / coaches promised help . I recall Leeds, Salford Hull and Cas all expressing their willingness to help as it became clear that around a dozen of our squad signed for this year had signed for Huddersfield, Salford ,Widnes ,Leigh,Cas , Toronto, Hull KR & Fev. Additionally some of our emerging talent in the Academy left Odsal.

I cannot remember anybody on this forum blaming the players - they were not being paid. Any attempt by the RFL (and no-one has confirmed there was one ) , to dissuade the clubs from signing those players was unsuccessful. The protracted period of the administration didn't help and of course our sport is run as a business.

Salford loaned Murray but he is now at Halifax . Cas recalled Larroyer from a "season long " loan. Recently Widnes have entered dual registration with us.

It seems to me that all the fine talk about helping was ,with the notable exception of Leeds, just that - talk.

Or am I being too cynical ?