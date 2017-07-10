WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Offers of help?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 1:49 am
Bullnorthern


Joined: Mon Jun 25, 2012 6:11 pm
Posts: 598
Location: BARNSLEY
During the administration/ liquidation there were several clubs whose officials / coaches promised help . I recall Leeds, Salford Hull and Cas all expressing their willingness to help as it became clear that around a dozen of our squad signed for this year had signed for Huddersfield, Salford ,Widnes ,Leigh,Cas , Toronto, Hull KR & Fev. Additionally some of our emerging talent in the Academy left Odsal.
I cannot remember anybody on this forum blaming the players - they were not being paid. Any attempt by the RFL (and no-one has confirmed there was one ) , to dissuade the clubs from signing those players was unsuccessful. The protracted period of the administration didn't help and of course our sport is run as a business.
Salford loaned Murray but he is now at Halifax . Cas recalled Larroyer from a "season long " loan. Recently Widnes have entered dual registration with us.
It seems to me that all the fine talk about helping was ,with the notable exception of Leeds, just that - talk.
Or am I being too cynical ?

Re: Offers of help?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 7:46 am
Nothus



Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4355
Location: Bradford
Well this thread is going to go well :roll:

Re: Offers of help?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 8:04 am
paulwalker71



Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3243
Location: Bradford
I think it's fair to say that Leeds (much), Castleford (a bit) and Salford (a bit) have helped

So are you basically just having a pop at Hull?

Re: Offers of help?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 8:12 am
Molsk111

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 48
Hull did help, they strengthened hull kr for the chance to get back into super league, for the Derby games lol

