Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 10:42 pm
This week's results

Week 21
Wakefield 24 Castleford 25 - Castleford by 1
Huddersfield 40 Widnes 0 - Huddersfield by 40
St Helens 19 Hull FC 12 - St Helens by 7
Warrington 50 Leigh 10 - Warrington by 34
Catalans 10 Wigan 32 - Wigan by 22
Salford 24 Leeds 50 - Leeds by 26


This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.

8 Him (Predictor of the week)
6 Finglas, Rhino46
5 BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Carisma HFC, Ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, Frosties., Highbury Rhino, Jamie101, Rhino-Mark, Sarahgrhino, Taxi4stevesmith, Tvoc, WF Rhino, Xykojen
4 John Boy 13, Priestley, Rhinos69, Rodhutch, Southstander.com, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino, The Biffs Back, ThePrinter, Tigertot
3 Phil Clarke, Rhinos_bish
2 Biff Tannen, Deanos Rhinos, Rotherhamrhino
1 Cuppabrew

Overall Table
95 Xykojen
94 Ducknumber1
93 The Biffs Back
91 Jamie101, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Tvoc
89 Him, Rhinos69, ThePrinter
88 Priestley
87 BRK
85 Broad Ings Warrior, John Boy 13, WF Rhino
84 FoxyRhino, Steve Slippery Morris
83 Finglas, Frosties., Rhino-Mark, Rodhutch
82 Deanos Rhinos, Southstander.com
81 Carisma HFC
78 Sarahgrhino, Taxi4stevesmith, Tigertot
77 Biff Tannen, Cuppabrew, Rotherhamrhino
76 Old Feller, Rhinos_bish
73 Phil Clarke, Rhino46
70 Highbury Rhino
69 Loiner81
40 Dave1612
24 William Eve
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head


If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

Wigan (WIG) v Warrington (WAR)
Castleford (CAS) v Salford (SAL)
Huddersfield (HUD) v Leigh (LEI)
Leeds (LEE) v Hull FC (HFC)
Widnes (WID) v Wakefield (WAK)
St Helens (STH) v Catalans (CAT)

Good luck

