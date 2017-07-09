This week's results



Week 21

Wakefield 24 Castleford 25 - Castleford by 1

Huddersfield 40 Widnes 0 - Huddersfield by 40

St Helens 19 Hull FC 12 - St Helens by 7

Warrington 50 Leigh 10 - Warrington by 34

Catalans 10 Wigan 32 - Wigan by 22

Salford 24 Leeds 50 - Leeds by 26





This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.



8 Him (Predictor of the week)

6 Finglas, Rhino46

5 BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Carisma HFC, Ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, Frosties., Highbury Rhino, Jamie101, Rhino-Mark, Sarahgrhino, Taxi4stevesmith, Tvoc, WF Rhino, Xykojen

4 John Boy 13, Priestley, Rhinos69, Rodhutch, Southstander.com, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino, The Biffs Back, ThePrinter, Tigertot

3 Phil Clarke, Rhinos_bish

2 Biff Tannen, Deanos Rhinos, Rotherhamrhino

1 Cuppabrew



Overall Table

95 Xykojen

94 Ducknumber1

93 The Biffs Back

91 Jamie101, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Tvoc

89 Him, Rhinos69, ThePrinter

88 Priestley

87 BRK

85 Broad Ings Warrior, John Boy 13, WF Rhino

84 FoxyRhino, Steve Slippery Morris

83 Finglas, Frosties., Rhino-Mark, Rodhutch

82 Deanos Rhinos, Southstander.com

81 Carisma HFC

78 Sarahgrhino, Taxi4stevesmith, Tigertot

77 Biff Tannen, Cuppabrew, Rotherhamrhino

76 Old Feller, Rhinos_bish

73 Phil Clarke, Rhino46

70 Highbury Rhino

69 Loiner81

40 Dave1612

24 William Eve

6 FGB

5 Mr. Zucchini Head





If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).



Wigan (WIG) v Warrington (WAR)

Castleford (CAS) v Salford (SAL)

Huddersfield (HUD) v Leigh (LEI)

Leeds (LEE) v Hull FC (HFC)

Widnes (WID) v Wakefield (WAK)

St Helens (STH) v Catalans (CAT)



