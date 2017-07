In what is a first for Warrington, and possibly any RL club, I have just updated my website to include match information for every identified game from 1876-1895. 490 games are covered, with information on our opponent, date, result and score.This is the next phase in my on-going attempts to make all my records publically available. Follow my Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/warringtonrugbyheritage/ ) to be first to find out about future developments.The new information can be found here:This has been years in the compiling, so I'm delighted to finally get this out there for other Wire fans to have access to. Enjoy