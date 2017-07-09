WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Release of Warrington match information 1876-1895

Release of Warrington match information 1876-1895

Sun Jul 09, 2017 10:28 pm
In what is a first for Warrington, and possibly any RL club, I have just updated my website to include match information for every identified game from 1876-1895. 490 games are covered, with information on our opponent, date, result and score.

This is the next phase in my on-going attempts to make all my records publically available. Follow my Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/warringtonrugbyheritage/) to be first to find out about future developments.

The new information can be found here:

https://www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com ... 6-7-1884-5

https://www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com ... 5-6-1894-5

This has been years in the compiling, so I'm delighted to finally get this out there for other Wire fans to have access to. Enjoy :-)
//www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com

Dedicated to preserving the history of rugby league in Warrington

