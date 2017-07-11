WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 22 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 8:07 am
Stevosfalseteeth wrote:
Keinhorst hasn't done anything with his hand for 12 weeks Mac said. No catching, passing, not involved with learning new calls/ plays. There's no way he can come into the centre yet. If Golding is fit I can see Hall going to centre. If Golding isn't fit, it's Moon at 4.

JJB and Ablett will definitely start because Mac doesn't drop them.


Would you drop JJB?
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 10:53 am
Stevosfalseteeth wrote:
Keinhorst hasn't done anything with his hand for 12 weeks Mac said. No catching, passing, not involved with learning new calls/ plays. There's no way he can come into the centre yet. If Golding is fit I can see Hall going to centre. If Golding isn't fit, it's Moon at 4.

JJB and Ablett will definitely start because Mac doesn't drop them.


Keinhorst will have been back in training for over a week by Friday's game, that should be fine wrt to play calls. He might not have been able to participate physically previously but he'll still know what the teams being doing and Lilley came back to Leeds and only had a few days before the Saints game and Segeyaro came off a plane and soon into action that week in more key positions than centre wrt play calls so that isn't a issue.

With the catching and passing again he'll have a weeks training under him and yeah he'll be a bit rusty but he will be if he starts from the bench.

Moon has done too well at HB to move him and going to centre limits him to an certain area of the field. The big Hull forwards certainly wouldn't prefer facing his footwork compared to Lilley and McGuire. I agree JJB and Ablett probably will start but really one of them shouldn't. We have 3 good 2nd rowers available this week including Ward, start two bring one off the bench and rotate wisely because it's one of Hull's strong positions.

Given we aren't exactly the best at providing our three quarters with loads of ball then Ward and Moon are too good and important not to see more ball further infield.

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:46 pm
Is the game on tv?
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 1:48 pm
no. cas v Salford I think

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 1:53 pm
tad rhino wrote:
no. cas v Salford I think


Yes, that's correct just seen it advertised on Sky.
The ref will be Robert Hicks.
When will the schedule for the final fixtures be available?
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
