I'd start with Keinhorst. Yes he's lacking match fitness but his fitness levels should still be good as it was a single finger injured and he's still been able to run, bike work and other general fitness work so it's not like he's only just returned to running after a knee/hamstring/groin injury.
It'd also free Ward up to play 2nd row, with a 5 day turnaround and facing a Hull side whose strength is their pack then need to get him back in the forwards to help out and not rely on Ablett and especially JJB on a short turnaround doing massive stints in the 2nd row. Start Ward and Ablett and bring JJB on during the 1st half and rotate the 2nd rowers well for a change.
If Keinhorst is struggling 2nd half then we can't revert Ward to centre or Moon with Lilley coming on to HB.