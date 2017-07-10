batleyrhino wrote: I suppose much of my point is actually about next year, when a number of those players probably won't be here. If McGuire is also moving on, there is a big chunk of salary cap coming free even after signing Myler. It's all well and good saying Delaney would be in the 17 if fit, problem is he hardly ever is. I'd be looking to find a way to release him if we could.



I just don't think that we are going to be missing much as Golding and Keinhorst will likely play.

I agree regarding Golding and Keinhorst but I suppose that is the idea of having a better quality all round squad. Delaney has was putting in some decent performances before his last injury. But you would still rather go into a game with your first choices.Just the other week some were writing off Mags and JJB yet against Salford they both showed once again they still have what it takes.