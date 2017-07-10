WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 22 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 22 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 22 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 5:24 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10372
you could play your u19s on friday night and still beat us due to our record at headingley in superleague!

Re: RD 22 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 5:56 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 901
Walker
Briscoe Ward Keinhorst Hall
Mcguire Moon
Galloway Parcell Singleton
JJB Ablett
Cuthbertson

Mullally Garbutt Lilley Walters

Re: RD 22 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 9:02 pm
Stevosfalseteeth Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2015 6:29 am
Posts: 561
I wouldn't be surprised to see Moon back at 4 in this one because of Watkins' injury. Can't realistically see Keinhorst coming straight into the centres against Fonua and co after not using his hand for 12 weeks.

Re: RD 22 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 9:16 pm
PrinterThe Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 558
Walker
Golding - Briscoe - Keinhorst - Hall
McGuire - Moon
Galloway - Parcell - Garbutt
Ward - Ablett
Cuthbertson

JJB
Mullally
Singleton
Lilley

Re: RD 22 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 9:47 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7750
Stevosfalseteeth wrote:
I wouldn't be surprised to see Moon back at 4 in this one because of Watkins' injury. Can't realistically see Keinhorst coming straight into the centres against Fonua and co after not using his hand for 12 weeks.


This is my thinking also, but giving Golding the wing spot with Hall moving into centre. Keinhorst has to be on the bench.

Re: RD 22 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:14 pm
PrinterThe Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 558
I'd start with Keinhorst. Yes he's lacking match fitness but his fitness levels should still be good as it was a single finger injured and he's still been able to run, bike work and other general fitness work so it's not like he's only just returned to running after a knee/hamstring/groin injury.

It'd also free Ward up to play 2nd row, with a 5 day turnaround and facing a Hull side whose strength is their pack then need to get him back in the forwards to help out and not rely on Ablett and especially JJB on a short turnaround doing massive stints in the 2nd row. Start Ward and Ablett and bring JJB on during the 1st half and rotate the 2nd rowers well for a change.

If Keinhorst is struggling 2nd half then we can't revert Ward to centre or Moon with Lilley coming on to HB.

Re: RD 22 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:52 pm
Juan Cornetto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4524
Location: Living the Dream
batleyrhino wrote:
I suppose much of my point is actually about next year, when a number of those players probably won't be here. If McGuire is also moving on, there is a big chunk of salary cap coming free even after signing Myler. It's all well and good saying Delaney would be in the 17 if fit, problem is he hardly ever is. I'd be looking to find a way to release him if we could.

I just don't think that we are going to be missing much as Golding and Keinhorst will likely play.


I agree regarding Golding and Keinhorst but I suppose that is the idea of having a better quality all round squad. Delaney has was putting in some decent performances before his last injury. But you would still rather go into a game with your first choices.

Just the other week some were writing off Mags and JJB yet against Salford they both showed once again they still have what it takes.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: RD 22 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 11:29 pm
Juan Cornetto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4524
Location: Living the Dream
I would go with Ward and Keinhorst in the centres and Lilley on the bench. Perhaps give Golding another week off as hamstrings need time and Briscoe's two tries will have given him some confidence.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: andy_moores, apollosghost, Biff Tannen, bonaire, ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, Frosties., Google [Bot], ioan91, Juan Cornetto, LeedsLurch, lionarmour87 and 113 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,599,6441,13776,0864,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
CANBERRA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
SALFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
CATALANS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM