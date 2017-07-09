This one is going to be interesting especially after today's win v Salford, especially with injuries tolling up... Golding, Watkins, Burrow, Sutcliffe, Delaney, Keinhorst, Ferres, Walters. Handley all could be missing (guessing Golding & Keinhorst will be due back)
Walker
Briscoe Ward Hall Golding
Mcguire Moon
Galloway Parcell Singleton
JJB Ablett
Cuthbertson
Keinhorst Mullally Garbutt Lilley
Baldwinson A Sutcliffe.
