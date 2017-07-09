batleyrhino wrote: Interesting one this, the suggested injuries are largely to players who are rumoured to retire (Burrow) or to those who are likely fit to play (Golding and Keinhorst) or those deemed not good enough anyway by many (Handley and Walters) so we're not as handicapped by injury as it might appear. Of the above list, only Watkins and Ferres are likely to be missing but would play if they were fit.



Can anyone tell us the last time Delaney played 6 consecutive games? Seems like he's always injured these days.

I think we need Keinhorst back most (Watkins is just a one week protocol thing). That left centre position has been a nuisance for a while now and would really help it he can return this week and then stay fit. Ward did very good there yesterday but should be back in the forwards ideally.